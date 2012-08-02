HONG KONG, Aug 2 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were a tad
tighter on Thursday as expectations continued to build that
central banks around the world will take monetary actions amid
sustained flow of poor economic data.
The strong performance of recent offerings and the rush of
investor flows is keeping expectations high that primary markets
will remain busy in the traditionally slow summer weeks.
But activity was muted ahead of monetary policy meetings of
the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, as expections
are building that additional monetary stimulus measures will be
announced.
The benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was
traded slightly tighter at 158bp/159bp, the tightest since
early-April with sovereign CDS spreads also 1bp-2bp tighter on
the average.
CDS outperformed cash bonds, which saw levels remain flat to
slightly tighter.
Export Import Bank of India's new bonds due 2017 are trading
at 340bp/335bp from yesterday's 342bp/340bp after the USD500m
issue received orders of USD2.5bn. The deal priced at 355bp
over. They are still 20bp tighter than SBI 2017s which are
trading at 359/356bp.
SBI's bonds received orders of USD6.8bn allowing the lender
to mop up USD1.25bn and price the bonds at 375bp.
"In IG there have been oversubscriptions despite the tight
pricing. This will continue as inflows into Asia IG remains
strong," said Arthur Lau, head of fixed income for Asia ex-Japan
at PineBridge Investments.
"We will see a pick up in HY supplies - with earnings
announcements out of the way, they will be gauging investor
appetite now. So supplies from HY and IG will remain strong."
The primary market has already minted a record 86.2bn of
supplies in the year to date, already exceeding last year. For a
graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
ICICI Bank, which is also expected to tap the market, saw
some activity in its existing bonds with some buying in the
shorter dated 2016s which are around 370bp. These bonds are
coming back after a recent bout of underpeformance as investors
sold the belly of the Indian banking sector curve in
anticipation of supplies.
Another new issue the 2017 bonds from Korea Finance
Corporation are trading steady despite the pricing at extremely
tight spreads. The bonds are quoted at 181bp/177bp.
In the sovereign segment Indonesian bonds outperformed those
from the Philippines due to a short squeeze at the long end of
the former group. The Indonesia 2042s are trading at 113.625
compared with yesterday's 112.875. The Philippines 2037 are flat
at 116.80.
The high yield sector was flat to about 25ct higher as
recently sold bonds such as Glorious Property and Evergrande saw
some buying.
Glorious Property bonds which fell to a low of 87 this week
after the US securities regulator filed a complaint against a
firm controlled by its chairman and executive director Zhang
Zhirong, are trading up at 89/90.5.
Evergrande recovered by an eighth at 98.5/99.5 after it
suffered on account of profit sales.
Indonesian coal credits are steady with the market watching
if there will be more companies which will unveil cuts in coal
production following reductions by Adaro and Berau. Adaro 2019s
are trading at 106.75/107.75 while Bumi 2017s are at 102/103.
CreditSights has retained its underperform rating on Adaro
2019 following the cut announcements.
"We see little upside for a credit that faces the same
operational challenges as its peers (e.g. lower coal prices and
rising operating costs) and could increase leverage as it seeks
to grow and diversify its business."
The bonds are yielding just under 6% and have added 2 points
in the past two weeks.
Investors meanwhile are fully prepared for any
disappointments as a meeting of the European Central Bank began
at 0700GMT with President Mario Draghi under intense pressure to
deliver on his pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro.
"If the ECB disappoints the market will start expecting
stronger, more aggressive measures down the line," said
Pinebridge's Lau who did not expect a big sell-off were the
central bank to disappoint.
(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)