HONG KONG, Aug 3 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were broadly weaker as the markets digested the disappointing overnight European Central Bank inaction as well as position squaring ahead of the crucial US non-farm payrolls data.

The underlying tone remains quite positive as fund flow data shows that appetite for risky, higher-yielding products remains intact amid persistent low interest rate environment against the gloomy economic backdrop.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June, data showed on Friday. This comes a day after the ECB kept interest rates at a record low 0.75% amid signs an economic recession in peripheral European countries was spreading across the continent.

The benchmark iTraxx investment grade index series 17 was traded slightly wider at 159/161bp, out from yesterday's 158/159bp, but off the morning wide of 161/163bp.

"Client flow is very one-way at the moment," said one sales trader, referring to the tightness in bond spreads despite concerns around the euro zone. "That is the problem we face right now in Asian credit, and what sort of themes we can expect going into August. It's all supply/demand dynamics - Economics 101."

Data from fund tracker EPFR Global showed new subscriptions in emerging market bond funds rose to USD783m in the week to August 1, up from USD393m in the previous week.

EM bond funds in flows in the year to date have totalled an impressive USD18.36bn, boosting new issue volumes in Asia ex-Japan G3 bonds to USD86.2bn, overtaking the previous record of USD83.4bn of 2010. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

Export Import Bank of India's new bonds due 2017 are trading at around 343bp, up from yesterday's 340/335bp after the USD500m issue priced at 355bp earlier in the week. SBI's 2017 bonds are 2bp off at 362bp.

The other new bonds, Korea Finance Corporation 2017s, traded slightly wider at 181/177bp.

In the investment grade segment, Hutchison bonds outperformed as its spreads stayed steady to slightly tighter on street-beating earnings. The 2022s are at 225/215bp.

The sovereign sector is seeing some retracement of the outperformance by the Indonesian segment seen yesterday. Indonesian 2042s are at 113.25/113.625 compared with a bid of 113.625 on Thursday. Philippines 2037 is slightly higher at 116.875 from 116.80.

High-yield bonds outperformed the investment grade segment as traders see little supply pressures even when the earnings season ends. Prices were flat to a quarter point higher.

"Technicals are almost invincible at the moment - people are still looking for yield products," said a Singapore-based trader. EPFR data showed investor appetite for yield remained strong, although inflows into high yield bond funds dropped. This group saw new subscriptions of USD1.435bn in the week to August 1, down from USD2.24bn a week ago.

"We may have a pick up in supply after earnings but the names in the pipeline are not compelling ones. Look how China Fishery is performing , no one likes that name," he said. China Fishery bonds are trading at 99.125/99.625 against the issue price at par last week, having remained under water since their debut.

Based on technicals, the China Shanshui Cement bonds due 2017 are big gainers at 102.375/103.375, adding 3 points just this week. Country Garden 2017s and 2018s, the other technical bonds, also rose.

The Indonesian coal sector credits were slightly softer after their recent rally, thanks to negative earnings headlines. Adaro 2019s are trading at 106.75/107.25, versus 106.75/107.75 showing a slight dip in offers, while Bumi 2017 showed offers falling to 102.625 from 103.

