HONG KONG, Aug 10 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened in
afternoon trade after tepid data from China gave the market an
excuse to lock in profits after levels had risen to four-month
highs.
China's July exports undershot forecasts and new bank loans
in that month fell short of expectations dampening hopes of a
quick recovery in the global economy although it did strengthen
expectations of monetary stimulus to revive growth.
The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 retreated
slightly to 147bp/148bp, some 2bp wider than the morning but
still hovering around the lowest since end-March.
China's sovereign 5-year CDS moved back up to above 100bp
reversing some of this month's 10bp tightening. The China
contract had already seen a lot of activity in the run up to the
data-packed week.
In the week to August 3, China sovereign CDS net notionals,
the aggregate amount that would be paid out in case of a credit
event, rose by the most in Asia ex-Japan. The net rise was
USD69m for an aggregate of USD9.4bn.
"The China data is balancing out the froth a little bit but
it is still well supported technically," said a Singapore based
trader referring to the supply drought."Dealing desks have light
inventories because of the summer and in anticipation of the
euro zone situation worsening moves are therefore exaggerated."
This week saw just two issues - Sinopec's USD500m re-tap of
its 2022 and Sound Global's USD150m 5NC3 - push through after a
record USD85.75bn had been absorbed by the market for a weekly
average of USD2.75bn. the tally now stands at USD86.4bn.
For a graphic click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
In the China SOE sector bonds remained strong indicating
that the widening in the China CDS was driven more by sentiment
rather than any real concern. The re-tapped Sinopec 2022s are
trading strong at 140/135bp compared with their retap level of
145bp.
Newly sold bonds from Indian lenders State Bank of India and
Exim Bank continued to tighten as the market cheered the return
of pro-market reforms finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram
and the fact that expected supplies from the sector had not
materialised as yet.
EXIM 2017s are trading at 315bp/310bp after being priced at
355bp, and State Bank of India 2017 is trading at 325bp/320bp,
much tighter than reoffer 375bp. Despite weaker fundamentals
Exim trades tighter due to its EMBI inclusion.
Earnings are being closely watched although the market
continues to take any surprises on the downside in its stride.
Supply chain manager Li & Fung's 2017s widened only
marginally to a spread of around 200bp over US Treasuries after
the company's core operating profit fell 22% to USD221m in the
January-June period. In contrast, the stock plunged as much as
22% at one point.
Another company reporting a drop was Swire Pacific, which
saw net profit plunged 64.8% in the first half, which analysts
mainly blamed on the losses from its subsidiary Cathay Pacific.
Swire's 2022s are trading at 205bp/195bp over US Treasuries
and the 2019s are at 155bp/145bp above, both unchanged. The
stock was down only 2% as the loss was expected after its unit
Cathay Pacific Airways, on Wednesday announced its worst
first-half loss since 2003.
The supply drought was even more acute in the high yield
sector where investors continued to hold on to weak credits
despite poor operating performance because of the yield that
they were fetching.
SPG Land's bonds due 2016 are trading steady at 82/83 after
the company said the gross floor area sold in July fell 43% and
its average sale price declined 5% over the previous month.
West China 2016 rose to 88 from yesterday's 86.5/87
extending its recovery after the company was targeted by fraud
charges earlier in the week. Shanshui 2017s is also higher by
half a point at 104/105.
Buyers of Indonesian coal bonds are returning after positive
data on China's electricity consumption earlier this week
boosted their lure. Adaro 2019s are trading above 108, Indika
2018 is at 102.25/103, both trading at near three month highs.
"These names are very solid today, people like the
electricity data that came out and coal prices continue to
recover," said the Singapore-based trader.
That optimism has also helped Bumi 2017s trade steady at
103/104 despite poor earnings.
Overnight, Bumi Plc reported a loss for the first half of
the year, but price trends were encouraging. Coal from unit PT
Berau was sold at USD76.6 per tonne on average, while coal from
part-owned PT Bumi was sold at USD88. That compares to USD74.6
and USD91.3 per tonne last year respectively.
For a graphic on Bumi bonds versus coal prices click on r.reuters.com/cyz89s
(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)