HONG KONG, Aug 15 (IFR) - Asian markets traded somewhat flat
today but long end sovereign bonds especially the Philippines
and Indonesia took a hit as US treasury yields rose, putting
pressure on the prices of these high-beta bonds.
If bond prices dropped in tandem US Treasuries, spreads
remained mostly unchanged, as did CDS. This was evidenced by the
Asia iTraxx IG 17 CDS index, which was largely steady, ending
at 149bp, just 1bp tight to yesterday's closing level of
150-152bp.
The 2034s and 2037s of the Republic of the Philippines
dropped a point each to 134.5 mid-market and 115.5 respectively.
Republic of Indonesia bonds were also down across the curve.
Indonesia's 2042 bonds were at 110.625 mid.
As investors shunned ultra-safe Treasuries, the bid for high
yield remained healthy though. Chinese industrial names were
especially well-bid as traders reported many accounts shifting
some of their holdings from Chinese properties to the industrial
sector.
Fufeng 2016s (BB/BB) were trading at 87/88 cents, up from
83/84 cents on Monday. Texhong 2016s (Ba3/-/BB-) were at 91/92.5
from 87/88.5 last week.
"Some and regional accounts continue to be better sellers of
property bonds mainly in the BB space and better buyers of high
yielding single Bs.
That has been a pattern for a couple of days now they are
shifting positions from property to industrials and little from
lower beta to higher beta property bonds," a high yield trader
said.
Traders also said that the Indian banking sector was under
pressure due to the expectation of more supply. Indian Overseas
Banks' 5.5 year bonds were most active and were last seen at
398bp/397bp.
There have been USD3bn of supply from Indian banks in the
past few weeks. The latest issuer out is Union Bank of India,
which is looking to raise USD350m through a 5.5-year bond being
offered at 410bp over US Treasuries.
