SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (IFR) - A slow trading session ahead of a
holiday in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore saw very
little activity and most bonds ending unchanged in the day. In
fact, traders were hardly busy throughout the day, focusing more
on updating their spreadsheets than chasing clients.
The sole outperformers continued to be the Indian banks as
retail buyers and underallocated real money continued to add the
bonds to their portfolios. The new 2017s of both IOB and
UBI closed the session respectively at 389bp and 385bp
respectively. That was some 2bp and 4bp tighter than yesterday's
close.
The best performer was ICICI Bank which closed the day at
378bp, some 9bp tighter than yesterday and 22bp tight to the
reoffer spread logged earlier this week. Even the bonds issued
by SBI in July gained and closed the week some 5bp-6bp tighter
at 334bp, in spite of the bank's lacklustre results last week.
Otherwise, investors continue to put money to work into the
Chinese industrial space and take profits on Chinese property
names. "A lot of the China property names look toppish right
now," summarized an analyst in Singapore. Meanwhile, he said, it
makes sense to buy some of the names that were most sold lately.
In spite of that, West China Cement was shunned by investors
after the company reported poor results yesterday. While
analysts had expected earnings to be bad, investors found reason
to push the bonds further down. There were not any trades on the
bond, but the bids on the 2016s went from 85.00 to 80.00, though
the offer remained put at 85.00.
"Results were somewhat expected, but the people who bought
after a short seller's report (that pushed the bonds down by
more than USD10) seemed to be willing to take profits sooner and
that put pressure on the bonds," said the analyst.
