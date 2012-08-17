SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (IFR) - A slow trading session ahead of a holiday in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore saw very little activity and most bonds ending unchanged in the day. In fact, traders were hardly busy throughout the day, focusing more on updating their spreadsheets than chasing clients.

The sole outperformers continued to be the Indian banks as retail buyers and underallocated real money continued to add the bonds to their portfolios. The new 2017s of both IOB and UBI closed the session respectively at 389bp and 385bp respectively. That was some 2bp and 4bp tighter than yesterday's close.

The best performer was ICICI Bank which closed the day at 378bp, some 9bp tighter than yesterday and 22bp tight to the reoffer spread logged earlier this week. Even the bonds issued by SBI in July gained and closed the week some 5bp-6bp tighter at 334bp, in spite of the bank's lacklustre results last week.

Otherwise, investors continue to put money to work into the Chinese industrial space and take profits on Chinese property names. "A lot of the China property names look toppish right now," summarized an analyst in Singapore. Meanwhile, he said, it makes sense to buy some of the names that were most sold lately.

In spite of that, West China Cement was shunned by investors after the company reported poor results yesterday. While analysts had expected earnings to be bad, investors found reason to push the bonds further down. There were not any trades on the bond, but the bids on the 2016s went from 85.00 to 80.00, though the offer remained put at 85.00.

"Results were somewhat expected, but the people who bought after a short seller's report (that pushed the bonds down by more than USD10) seemed to be willing to take profits sooner and that put pressure on the bonds," said the analyst.

