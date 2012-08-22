HONG KONG, Aug 22 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened out
on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's minutes and amid
concerns that the recent rally may be losing steam. The broader
market was wider by 1-2bp as the iTraxx investment grade index
series 17 moved out to 143/148.5bp in afternoon trade.
"The market is giving back some of recent gains awaiting
FOMC minutes and ECB meetings," said a Singapore-based fund
manager. Later in the day the U.S. Federal Reserve will publish
the minutes of its most recent meeting, which will be scoured
for clues on whether the central bank is gearing up for more
policy aid.
Investors were also factoring in new supply as issuers are
expected to push ahead with their borrowing plans in the bond
market following their earnings release.
The Indian banking sector was a good example of that as it
underperformed amid investor worries about additional supplies.
State Bank of India's USD1.2bn 2017s are trading at 340/335bp,
compared with yesterday's 336bp/332bp.
Still they are tighter than last month's 375bp re-offer
spread. Axis Bank's reopened 2017 is trading at 391/389bp
unchanged from its 390bp reoffer, despite a USD1.9bn orderbook
for the USD250m tap. Some traders felt the aggressive final
pricing was to blame for the lackluster performance.
September is likely to prove a decisive month for market
direction with the ECB's next policy meeting on the 6th, while
the German constitutional court votes to ratify the euro zone
rescue fund six days later.
Spread products are also taking a hit because of the
month-long rise in US Treasuries with the 10-year benchmark
having added 40bp to 1.8% since hitting all time lows in July.
The higher rates means higher all in yields, and that is drawing
in accounts such as private bank clients, who look at dollar
prices.
"Some of the IG bonds which traded around 101 are now down
to 99.5/99.75 in cash price, so we are seeing these PBs coming
in to buy," said the fund manager.
Guangzhou R&F is banking on this PB bid as it is offering a
25 cent rebate and has already received orders of over USD1bn
for its USD200m reopening of its 2016s bonds at 12.375%.
The private banking bid has displayed voracious appetite for
these high yielding products in recent days with participation
of 30% and 35% at recent issues made by Indian lenders UBI and
IOB.
Elsewhere, Vietnam CDS spreads moved out after the arrest of
a banking tycoon accused of fraud. Investors are concerned there
could be more bad debts piling up in the country's troubled
banking sector. The 5-year CDS moved out to 300bp but cash
bonds were unaffected as markets expect the impact to be brief
as the stress is not expected to turn into a systemic problem.
The sovereign sector, which had been inactive due to
holidays in Philippines and Indonesia, saw some action as
traders in Manila returned to their desks. The Philippines 2021s
added 50 cents to 110/110.50 and the 2037s added 25 cents
resulting in 116.25/117.
Indonesian bonds also followed suit with the 2022s at
102.75/103.25 and the 2042 at 105/107. Traders said the bond
prices were lifted by expectations Manila would opt for peso
denominated bonds in its next round of fund raising.
The high yield sector continues to be driven by its earnings
with a small rebound seen in Indonesian coal, Winsway and West
China, all hurt by tepid numbers in recent days. Winsway bonds
due 2016 which traded as low as 88.50, after unveiling a loss in
June, moved up to 89, and West China traded at 83/84, off its
lows.
The Indonesian coal sector which was under pressure towards
the end of last week saw sustained recovery with the Bumi 2017s
at 102/102.5 and Berau 2017s at 99.5/100.375.
Coal company MIE Holdings 2016s is indicated slightly higher
at 103.50 after the company's revenue rose 36.9% and EBITDA was
up 31.3% with a steady Debt/EBITDA ratio.
Kaisa was indicated at 102 after the company reported better
gross profit margins and stable net debt, even though the
revenue and EBITDA numbers showed a decline.
