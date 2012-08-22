HONG KONG, Aug 22 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened out on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's minutes and amid concerns that the recent rally may be losing steam. The broader market was wider by 1-2bp as the iTraxx investment grade index series 17 moved out to 143/148.5bp in afternoon trade.

"The market is giving back some of recent gains awaiting FOMC minutes and ECB meetings," said a Singapore-based fund manager. Later in the day the U.S. Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of its most recent meeting, which will be scoured for clues on whether the central bank is gearing up for more policy aid.

Investors were also factoring in new supply as issuers are expected to push ahead with their borrowing plans in the bond market following their earnings release.

The Indian banking sector was a good example of that as it underperformed amid investor worries about additional supplies. State Bank of India's USD1.2bn 2017s are trading at 340/335bp, compared with yesterday's 336bp/332bp.

Still they are tighter than last month's 375bp re-offer spread. Axis Bank's reopened 2017 is trading at 391/389bp unchanged from its 390bp reoffer, despite a USD1.9bn orderbook for the USD250m tap. Some traders felt the aggressive final pricing was to blame for the lackluster performance.

September is likely to prove a decisive month for market direction with the ECB's next policy meeting on the 6th, while the German constitutional court votes to ratify the euro zone rescue fund six days later.

Spread products are also taking a hit because of the month-long rise in US Treasuries with the 10-year benchmark having added 40bp to 1.8% since hitting all time lows in July. The higher rates means higher all in yields, and that is drawing in accounts such as private bank clients, who look at dollar prices.

"Some of the IG bonds which traded around 101 are now down to 99.5/99.75 in cash price, so we are seeing these PBs coming in to buy," said the fund manager.

Guangzhou R&F is banking on this PB bid as it is offering a 25 cent rebate and has already received orders of over USD1bn for its USD200m reopening of its 2016s bonds at 12.375%.

The private banking bid has displayed voracious appetite for these high yielding products in recent days with participation of 30% and 35% at recent issues made by Indian lenders UBI and IOB.

Elsewhere, Vietnam CDS spreads moved out after the arrest of a banking tycoon accused of fraud. Investors are concerned there could be more bad debts piling up in the country's troubled banking sector. The 5-year CDS moved out to 300bp but cash bonds were unaffected as markets expect the impact to be brief as the stress is not expected to turn into a systemic problem.

The sovereign sector, which had been inactive due to holidays in Philippines and Indonesia, saw some action as traders in Manila returned to their desks. The Philippines 2021s added 50 cents to 110/110.50 and the 2037s added 25 cents resulting in 116.25/117.

Indonesian bonds also followed suit with the 2022s at 102.75/103.25 and the 2042 at 105/107. Traders said the bond prices were lifted by expectations Manila would opt for peso denominated bonds in its next round of fund raising.

The high yield sector continues to be driven by its earnings with a small rebound seen in Indonesian coal, Winsway and West China, all hurt by tepid numbers in recent days. Winsway bonds due 2016 which traded as low as 88.50, after unveiling a loss in June, moved up to 89, and West China traded at 83/84, off its lows.

The Indonesian coal sector which was under pressure towards the end of last week saw sustained recovery with the Bumi 2017s at 102/102.5 and Berau 2017s at 99.5/100.375.

Coal company MIE Holdings 2016s is indicated slightly higher at 103.50 after the company's revenue rose 36.9% and EBITDA was up 31.3% with a steady Debt/EBITDA ratio.

Kaisa was indicated at 102 after the company reported better gross profit margins and stable net debt, even though the revenue and EBITDA numbers showed a decline.

