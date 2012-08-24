HONG KONG, Aug 24 (IFR) - Asian credits are ending the week
on a defensive note amid doubts about the US Federal Reserve
offering more economic stimulus and as next month's upcoming
supplies also weighing on investors' minds.
The rise in US Treasury yields since their historic lows in
July and their subsequent retracement has also unnerved some
investors, as the movement triggered volatility in the
investment grade sector.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index series 17 is wider 2bp at
146.50/149.50bp, but the tone remains positive as weaker data is
increasing the possibility of fiscal stimulus.
Overnight, Fed official James Bullard poured cold water on
hopes of easing as he pointed to the recent improvements in US
data and said the minutes of the Fed meetings, which the market
had interpreted as dovish, were "a bit stale".
The market expectations of easing in China have also perked
up after Thursday's weak PMI data and on the heels of some local
governments announcing big spending plans over this week.
Indian banks in particular have suffered in recent sessions
as private banking clients holding those bonds were enticed to
sell to monetize recent price gains. Bonds from the sector saw
prices rise as US Treasury yields dropped in the past week.
State Bank of India 2017s are at 348/338bp over US
Treasuries, ICICI 2018s are at 383/375bp and Exim 2017 at
318/313bp, all trading about 5-15bp wider than their tight
levels. They are stable today following Thursday's sell-off.
Still the bonds are trading tighter than reoffer. SBI
originally priced at 375bp, ICICI at 400bp and Exim at 355bp.
Only Axis at 397/392bp is wider than the 390bp reoffer spread
achieved on its reopening of its 2017s completed on Monday.
The high yield sector is seeing some profit-taking as well
after the recent run but Guangszhou R&F's reopened 2016 are
staying above reoffer after massive demand at this week's issue.
The bonds are trading at 98.75/99.25 compared with the
reoffer of 97.06 and Thursday's level of around 98.
Overall, though, the property sector is flat to 25 cents
lower after Xinhua reported Beijing could be mulling new
tightening measures to strengthen controls in the real estate
sector.
Agile is down 25 cents at 102.75/103.75 and Country Garden
2018 is off by the same margin at 104.75/105.75.
Indonesian coal bonds are also showing some stability
following the recent sell-off with Adaro 2019s at 108/108.5 and
Bumi 2017 at 102.5/103.5.
These bonds are hostage to global coal prices with the
recent rebound in the price of that commodity losing steam.
The slowdown in China, the biggest consumer of Indonesian
coal, is also giving the sector some headaches.
In such a situation Adaro is perhaps best placed to weather
the downturn given its lower sensitivity to China and the higher
proportion of fixed price contracts which also makes it the
lower beta name in this sector.
For the moment the rally in coal prices seems to be over.
"We expect the Newcastle thermal coal price, the benchmark
seaborne coal price in Asia, to average around USD90-USD95 per
ton in 2012," said Moody's analysts in a report.
"We do not anticipate a meaningful rebound in prices in 2013
unless there is an improvement in the balance between demand and
supply."
Indonesian miners have already cut their output targets in
the current year and it will be interesting to see how that will
influence prices of the commodity.
