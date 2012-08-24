HONG KONG, Aug 24 (IFR) - Asian credits are ending the week on a defensive note amid doubts about the US Federal Reserve offering more economic stimulus and as next month's upcoming supplies also weighing on investors' minds.

The rise in US Treasury yields since their historic lows in July and their subsequent retracement has also unnerved some investors, as the movement triggered volatility in the investment grade sector.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index series 17 is wider 2bp at 146.50/149.50bp, but the tone remains positive as weaker data is increasing the possibility of fiscal stimulus.

Overnight, Fed official James Bullard poured cold water on hopes of easing as he pointed to the recent improvements in US data and said the minutes of the Fed meetings, which the market had interpreted as dovish, were "a bit stale".

The market expectations of easing in China have also perked up after Thursday's weak PMI data and on the heels of some local governments announcing big spending plans over this week.

Indian banks in particular have suffered in recent sessions as private banking clients holding those bonds were enticed to sell to monetize recent price gains. Bonds from the sector saw prices rise as US Treasury yields dropped in the past week.

State Bank of India 2017s are at 348/338bp over US Treasuries, ICICI 2018s are at 383/375bp and Exim 2017 at 318/313bp, all trading about 5-15bp wider than their tight levels. They are stable today following Thursday's sell-off.

Still the bonds are trading tighter than reoffer. SBI originally priced at 375bp, ICICI at 400bp and Exim at 355bp. Only Axis at 397/392bp is wider than the 390bp reoffer spread achieved on its reopening of its 2017s completed on Monday.

The high yield sector is seeing some profit-taking as well after the recent run but Guangszhou R&F's reopened 2016 are staying above reoffer after massive demand at this week's issue.

The bonds are trading at 98.75/99.25 compared with the reoffer of 97.06 and Thursday's level of around 98.

Overall, though, the property sector is flat to 25 cents lower after Xinhua reported Beijing could be mulling new tightening measures to strengthen controls in the real estate sector.

Agile is down 25 cents at 102.75/103.75 and Country Garden 2018 is off by the same margin at 104.75/105.75.

Indonesian coal bonds are also showing some stability following the recent sell-off with Adaro 2019s at 108/108.5 and Bumi 2017 at 102.5/103.5.

These bonds are hostage to global coal prices with the recent rebound in the price of that commodity losing steam.

The slowdown in China, the biggest consumer of Indonesian coal, is also giving the sector some headaches.

In such a situation Adaro is perhaps best placed to weather the downturn given its lower sensitivity to China and the higher proportion of fixed price contracts which also makes it the lower beta name in this sector.

For the moment the rally in coal prices seems to be over.

"We expect the Newcastle thermal coal price, the benchmark seaborne coal price in Asia, to average around USD90-USD95 per ton in 2012," said Moody's analysts in a report.

"We do not anticipate a meaningful rebound in prices in 2013 unless there is an improvement in the balance between demand and supply."

Indonesian miners have already cut their output targets in the current year and it will be interesting to see how that will influence prices of the commodity.

