HONG KONG, Aug 28 (IFR) - Asia credit markets softened on Tuesday after growth concerns reined in investor appetite, with next month's expected supplies also keeping the sentiment cautious.

A surprise, benchmark-sized transaction from Chinese internet company Tencent Holding caused its bonds to widen out, while South Korean corporates extending recent gains following the sovereign rating upgrade by Moody's.

Tencent 2016s moved out by 2bp to 267/257bp over US Treasuries as investors look to add duration, buying into the new 5.5-year trade, which gives a 10bp concession.

The widening in the existing bond is likely to be capped as the guidance is expected to be tightened.

South Korean cash bonds are 1-2bp tighter with the KDB 2017s at 153/148bp, KoFC 2017 at 156/152bp and IBK 2017 at 161/155bp.

In the broad market, the iTraxx investment grade index series 17 moved out to 150/151bp from 149/150bp, as investors worried about the weak economic outlook and remained uncertain about the European Central Bank's plans to contain the region's debt crisis.

In Asia the recent outperformance of cash over CDS was nearing the end of its run with supplies looming, traders said. South Korean issuers NongHyup Bank and Korea Hydro are eyeing the market as spreads shrink to record lows. The spread gap between South Korea and China is now at its lowest in 5 years.

The China SOE sector remains tentative with supplies as China Oilfield Services meets investors this week. While investors expect a sizeable transaction, sources close to the deal say the issue size is capped at USD1bn because of the approval ceiling.

The recent weakness in that sector is an opportuniuty for adjusting bond portfolios.

"The China SOE complex is similar in terms of parental support but the underlying fundamentals vary a lot. But when the markets sell off those fundamentals come into focus and there will be differentiation based on these factors - not all SOEs are created equal," said Fidelity fund manager Bryan Collins.

"The beauty is that there are quite a lot of names and therefore priced close to each other. You can avoid the weaker names and not miss out on anything."

The Indian banking sector is still nursing its recent losses eyeing the possibility of more lenders from the sub continent tapping the market.

The SBI 2017 is at 355/347bp and the ICICI 2018 is at 390/384, wider by 10-15bp from their post-issue tights.

The high yield sector is also eyeing the possibility of supplies with the earnings season out of the way and companies in a position to approach investors with a fresh set of accounts.

Developer Kaisa Group is meeting investors via Citigroup. Its 13.5% bonds due 2015 are trading at around 100.5/101.50, for a yield of around 13%. Road King is also eyeing the bond market.

While slowdown concerns are likely to weigh more on the sub-investment grade sector, property bonds are seen facing up better to the turbulences, traders say. So while industrial credits are trading with a defensive tone, the sentiment in property bonds is relatively better.

Agile 2017s are steady, wrapped around par, and Country Garden 2018s are trading in the 105 context.

"People have gotten their head around this sector which gives them greater comfort and so are more comfortable holding these credits. It also pays higher yields than comparable credits like Indonesian coal," said a DCM high yield specialist.

The Indonesian coal sector is under pressure as poor earnings and a likely cap in the recovery of coal is limiting the recent rebound.

Bumi 2017s fell by a point to 101/102 after posting a net loss of USD322.1m in the six months to June, compared with a profit of USD231.7m a year ago. Adaro 2019s are also weaker at 108/109, down an eighth.

