HONG KONG, Aug 28 (IFR) - Asia credit markets softened on
Tuesday after growth concerns reined in investor appetite, with
next month's expected supplies also keeping the sentiment
cautious.
A surprise, benchmark-sized transaction from Chinese
internet company Tencent Holding caused its bonds to widen out,
while South Korean corporates extending recent gains following
the sovereign rating upgrade by Moody's.
Tencent 2016s moved out by 2bp to 267/257bp over US
Treasuries as investors look to add duration, buying into the
new 5.5-year trade, which gives a 10bp concession.
The widening in the existing bond is likely to be capped as
the guidance is expected to be tightened.
South Korean cash bonds are 1-2bp tighter with the KDB 2017s
at 153/148bp, KoFC 2017 at 156/152bp and IBK 2017 at 161/155bp.
In the broad market, the iTraxx investment grade index
series 17 moved out to 150/151bp from 149/150bp, as investors
worried about the weak economic outlook and remained uncertain
about the European Central Bank's plans to contain the region's
debt crisis.
In Asia the recent outperformance of cash over CDS was
nearing the end of its run with supplies looming, traders said.
South Korean issuers NongHyup Bank and Korea Hydro are eyeing
the market as spreads shrink to record lows. The spread gap
between South Korea and China is now at its lowest in 5 years.
The China SOE sector remains tentative with supplies as
China Oilfield Services meets investors this week. While
investors expect a sizeable transaction, sources close to the
deal say the issue size is capped at USD1bn because of the
approval ceiling.
The recent weakness in that sector is an opportuniuty for
adjusting bond portfolios.
"The China SOE complex is similar in terms of parental
support but the underlying fundamentals vary a lot. But when the
markets sell off those fundamentals come into focus and there
will be differentiation based on these factors - not all SOEs
are created equal," said Fidelity fund manager Bryan Collins.
"The beauty is that there are quite a lot of names and
therefore priced close to each other. You can avoid the weaker
names and not miss out on anything."
The Indian banking sector is still nursing its recent losses
eyeing the possibility of more lenders from the sub continent
tapping the market.
The SBI 2017 is at 355/347bp and the ICICI 2018 is at
390/384, wider by 10-15bp from their post-issue tights.
The high yield sector is also eyeing the possibility of
supplies with the earnings season out of the way and companies
in a position to approach investors with a fresh set of
accounts.
Developer Kaisa Group is meeting investors via Citigroup.
Its 13.5% bonds due 2015 are trading at around 100.5/101.50, for
a yield of around 13%. Road King is also eyeing the bond market.
While slowdown concerns are likely to weigh more on the
sub-investment grade sector, property bonds are seen facing up
better to the turbulences, traders say. So while industrial
credits are trading with a defensive tone, the sentiment in
property bonds is relatively better.
Agile 2017s are steady, wrapped around par, and Country
Garden 2018s are trading in the 105 context.
"People have gotten their head around this sector which
gives them greater comfort and so are more comfortable holding
these credits. It also pays higher yields than comparable
credits like Indonesian coal," said a DCM high yield specialist.
The Indonesian coal sector is under pressure as poor
earnings and a likely cap in the recovery of coal is limiting
the recent rebound.
Bumi 2017s fell by a point to 101/102 after posting a net
loss of USD322.1m in the six months to June, compared with a
profit of USD231.7m a year ago. Adaro 2019s are also weaker at
108/109, down an eighth.
(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)