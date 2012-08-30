HONG KONG, Aug 30 (IFR) - The China slowdown story has started to gain traction in Asian credit markets with names from Indonesian coal to Chinese property beginning to feel the pinch. The iTraxx investment grade series 17 index is quoted at around 152.5/154.5, breaking the range that it has traded with since early August.

"The theme is clearly now on the slowdown in China, it's a much bigger focus than Europe where things aren't moving all that much these few days," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Credit markets also took a cue from equities which were weighed down by a sustained flow of weak earnings. The Hong Kong stock exchange fell to its lowest in a month after disappointing results from China's third biggest lender AgBank weighed on the banking sector.

Bonds from China's state owned oil firms were in line with the broad market in spite of new supply from China Oilfield Services. CNOOC 2022s, Sinopec 2022s and CNPC 2022 are all trading in the 155/145bp region after widening around 15bp since COSL announced it was going on a roadshow last week.

Investors had expected a two tranche deal and some had speculated it could be as big as USD2bn before today's launch. The deal will be capped at USD1bn.

South Korean bonds extended their weakness and further selling cannot be ruled out in a sector which is trading just off its tightest levels this year.

The street is holding a lot of bonds after dealers began building inventories in anticipation of buying from onshore investors. These investors are still hesitant to buy, though, preferring to buy the KRW-denominated bonds of the same credits as the basis turns more negative.

KDB 2017 is trading at 165/155bp, KOFC 2017 is at 168/160bp and Korea Gas 2017 is at 163/155, wider by 2-3bp.

The high yield sector saw sustained selling in the Indonesian coal sector on a combination of coal price concerns and fears about the liquidity position of the key players in the industry.

A report in the Jakarta Post about the financial difficulties of Bumi came a day after a 15% slide in the company's shares, triggering concerns about margin calls and elevated debt levels.

Analysts are already worried about the company since a widely expected deleveraging failed to take place after the company decided to rollover an investment worth USD215m.

Bumi 2017s fell 5-6 points to around 95 cents on the dollar. Berau 2017 eased a point to 96/97 and Adaro 2019, the least volatile in the sector, edged down by nearly a point at 107/107.50.

The sector has been under pressure since the start of the year moving lock in step with the tumbling prices of coal. The commodity has been recovering since June but the rally is starting to peter out with the recent concerns about a slowdown in China, Indonesian coal's biggest customer.

Chinese property credits, the best performers in the Asian credit markets this year, are beginning to feel the pinch of the slowdown concerns in the world's second biggest economy.

The more liquid names, are being targeted by investors to express the view that the lack of stimulus or a delay may start to bite.

Evergrande 2015 is trading down a point at 97 and Country Garden 2018 is down nearly 2 points from this month's high and is trading around 104.

Given the rush for the exits in the popular sectors like Chinese property and Indonesian coal, it is now expected that some of the money will flow into other parts of the high yield universe such as China industrial and Indonesian non-coal sector, both laggards in the latest rally.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)