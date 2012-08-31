HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads hovered
around 3-week highs as investors lightened up amid dwindling
hopes for hints of monetary easing in the world's biggest
economy and ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting of central
bankers.
The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 widened by
another 2bp to 154/156bp. It has added about 8bp in trading -
taking the index to its weakest since early August. The soft
market was certainly not the best time for a new bond to
perform, as newly sold bonds from China Oilfield Services found
out when they opened slightly wider with a print as weak as
174/172bp before tightening back to 170/169bp, trading back in
around the re-offer level of 170bp.
The slowing China theme is playing out across a number of
credits including names like Fortescue, BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto whose spreads are also under pressure. Indonesian coal and
Chinese property credits are also taking the hit from these
concerns.
"It's driven more by China hard landing fears rather than
Jackson Hole," said a Singapore-based fund manager referring to
the recent shift in focus.
Weak iron prices are weighing on POSCO's spreads with 2021s
and 2022s both trading 10bp wider at 200/190bp. Iron ore prices
are hovering around three-year lows, hurt by Chinese steel
producers shunning fresh cargoes in the face of waning steel
demand.
Concerns over a hard landing in China are also sending
chills into the high yield sector, with property bonds taking
the brunt. These bonds had been the best performers in Asian
credits this year, but, with Beijing remaining silent on
monetary stimulus, valuations are now under pressure.
Benchmark names like Country Garden and Longfor Property are
down by about 0.375-0.5 points. Country Garden 2018 is quoted in
the 103/105 range and Longfor 2016 is indicated at
104.625/105.625.
Renhe continues to trade in stressed ranges as Moody's
downgraded its bond to Caa1. Its bond due 2015 is trading in a
very wide 50/55 range. S&P has a B- rating with a negative
outlook.
"They still have some cash but the main issue is they cannot
sell and they are stuck with receivables. They have problems but
they can stay afloat for some time," said a Hong Kong based
credit analyst who added that the company could sell its land
use rights of a recently acquired project in case of dire
emergency.
More issuers are expected from South Korea, which had
weakened outstanding bonds from the peninsula in the last couple
of sessions. But they are now seeing a gradual rebound. KDB
2017s are at 158/148bp over US Treasuries, after trading as wide
as 165bp, as the supply pressure eased since no official deal
was launched despite a mandate from the bank.
"It just shows the street is still light and can absorb
paper," said a Hong Kong based trader. He believed that the long
list of issuers was unlikely to cause indigestion, given the
continued demand for emerging market bonds.
Latest data from EPFR Global supports this. New
subscriptions of USD455m have flowed into emerging market debt
funds in the week to August 29, up from the previous week's
USD426m. In the year to date, emerging market bond funds have
received USD20.55bn.
This has helped borrowers to push a record level of issuance
out of Asia ex-Japan with an aggregate of USD90.6bn, now within
striking range of an annual tally of USD100bn annual tally.
Indonesian coal credits are starting to see some rotation
with buyers who sold Bumi bonds now looking to switch to names
like Berau which has been weakened by leverage concerns.
Berau 2017s are trading an eighth higher at 97/98. Adaro has
also recovered with its 2019s trading at 107/108, up half a
point.
