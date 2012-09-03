HONG KONG, Sept 3 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on
Monday reacting to the weak economic data out of China. The
itraxx investment grade index series 17 traded 2-3bp wider at
155/157bp before paring losses.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index (PMI)
fell to a lower-than-expected 49.2 in August, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. It was the first time
since November 2011 that the number had fallen below 50, the
mark that separates expansion from contraction.
While some analysts are hopeful about central bank support
in China after the world's second largest economy reported weak
manufacturing data, the likelihood is that aggressive stimulus
measures will be put on hold with the employment picture far
from grim.
Initially Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday comments stoked
some enthusiasm about stimulus support but that optimism faded
quickly with no evidence of any concrete steps.
"Bernanke was kind of expected - you talk things up a bit
and say you have the gun and ready to use it and not actually
commit to anything," said a Singapore-based trader who said the
market was in retreat mode after no specific measures were
taken. "But the China slowdown is the more pressing issue for
everyone at the moment," he said.
The China corporate sector, already under pressure on supply
concerns, suffered further following the data release. CNOOC
2022s are at Treasuries plus 151/144bp, CNPC 2022s are at
160/145bp and Sinopec 2022s are at 150/140bp. The recently sold
COSL 2022s are at 179/174bp versus Friday's 175/170bp.
Cash bonds from Indonesia and Philippines rose in price,
tracking the gains in US Treasuries. Indonesia 2022s traded at
103.125 and the 2042s at 111.75 about USD0.25-USD0.50 better.
Philippines 2021s traded as high as 110.75, a gain of USD0.25.
Indian banks were stable after the country's GDP growth in
the second quarter was better than expected sparking some
optimism. ICICI 2018s are at 391/386bp over US Treasuries and
State Bank of India 2017s at 354/350bp above. The bonds have
tightened marginally from last week's wides and continue to
trade inside their reoffer levels at which they were sold in
August.
But other names like Axis and UBI at 415bp and 410bp, are
some 20-25bp off their reoffer levels as investor's preference
for bigger names in that sector remains strong.
The market remains conducive to supplies with an
announcement of a bond offering by PTT Chemical having little
impact on its 2021s, indicated at 235bp above.
September is expected to be a busy month with issuers
looking to add to the record tally of USD90.6bn in the year to
date. For a graphic please click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
Investors expect flows to remain strong enough to offset any
supply pressures, with latest data showing USD455m of additions
to emerging market bond funds, taking their YTD total to over
USD32bn.
"We keep seeing flows come in but there is more in the
pipeline as well. We expect the broad trading range to hold,
there is nothing to suggest investors should become defensive.
The yield chase will continue, with low growth and rates staying
muted," said Endre Pedersen, fund manager with Manulife Asset
Management.
"We still have a long way to go before we feel corporate
spreads are not compensating adequately. Asia is getting
expensive but is still attractive relative to the developed
markets."
