HONG KONG, Sept 4 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads moved in on Tuesday as consensus started to build about the possibility central banks in Europe and US will unleash stimulus measures. The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 is at 148/150bp, some 2-3bp tighter and within the range that has persisted all summer.

"A slightly better consensus is building among investors on QE and markets are responding better to the risk off mood which we saw last week," said a Singapore based trader.

The market's risk-taking ability is growing ahead of the central bank meetings amid heightened expectations of fiscal support for faltering economies around the world.

Weak data from China, is also keeping hopes alive Beijing may ease policy further. However, with home prices continuing to rise and employment holding up, such stimulus doesn't appear to be a done deal yet.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers will begin a two-day gathering on Sept. 12. ECB Chairman Mario Draghi told European lawmakers that the bank's purchases of short-term debt would not breach European Union rules, strengthening the case for some monetary easing.

Yet, a growing queue of potential issuers is keeping a lid on gains with real money accounts awaiting to see what kind of new issue premiums these deals are likely to pay.

"The street has lightened up over the last week so they will start looking at the upcoming supplies. We will continue to grind tighter and head towards the year's tights," he said.

A new bond from Singapore lender OCBC is paying investors an additional 17bp for a 10.5-year bond and with a diverse pool of issuers waiting in the wings, investors are preferring to wait before jumping in to buy.

Yanzhou Coal which had was the target of some short selling over the past week or so is seeing some covering with retail bids helping its 2022s and 2017s outperform. The Yanzhou 2017s are trading at 370/355bp and the 2022s are at 380/360bp, both coming in sharply from last week's 400bp levels. The bonds were sold at 370bp and 390bp in May this year.

The China SOE space was also better bid after yesterday's sell-off with the CNOOC 2022s at 145/141bp and the newly sold COSL at 174/172bp. These bonds were trading in the 151/144 and 179/174bp context on Monday after jitters of massive supply from CNOOC to fund its Nexen takeover.

Indian and South Korean banks were also trading broadly in line with the market as more issuance is expected from these two sectors.

High yield saw some dichotomy in its trading pattern with the property sector trading higher by quarter to half a point and the industrial sector down by as much as half a point. Property bonds traded up with Agile 2017 at 101.75/102.50 and Country Garden 2018 at 104.75/105.50.

But the industrial sector was subdued by ratings concerns with West China and Shanshui Cement bonds lower by around a quarter point. West China is trading in the 84.5/85.5 region and Shanshui is at 102.50/103.25.

Chinese infrastructure company Road King which was gauging investor interest in the market for a new bond offering was said to have given up amid some resistance in the market.

Investors were unhappy with the indicative yield of low 10% following a downgrade by Moody's, even though the existing bonds are trading with a handle of high 9%. Road King 2015s are trading at around 99/100 for a yield range of 9.8/9.5%.

