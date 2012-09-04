HONG KONG, Sept 4 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads moved in on
Tuesday as consensus started to build about the possibility
central banks in Europe and US will unleash stimulus measures.
The iTraxx investment grade index series 17 is at 148/150bp,
some 2-3bp tighter and within the range that has persisted all
summer.
"A slightly better consensus is building among investors on
QE and markets are responding better to the risk off mood which
we saw last week," said a Singapore based trader.
The market's risk-taking ability is growing ahead of the
central bank meetings amid heightened expectations of fiscal
support for faltering economies around the world.
Weak data from China, is also keeping hopes alive Beijing
may ease policy further. However, with home prices continuing to
rise and employment holding up, such stimulus doesn't appear to
be a done deal yet.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers will begin a two-day gathering on Sept. 12.
ECB Chairman Mario Draghi told European lawmakers that the
bank's purchases of short-term debt would not breach European
Union rules, strengthening the case for some monetary easing.
Yet, a growing queue of potential issuers is keeping a lid
on gains with real money accounts awaiting to see what kind of
new issue premiums these deals are likely to pay.
"The street has lightened up over the last week so they will
start looking at the upcoming supplies. We will continue to
grind tighter and head towards the year's tights," he said.
A new bond from Singapore lender OCBC is paying investors an
additional 17bp for a 10.5-year bond and with a diverse pool of
issuers waiting in the wings, investors are preferring to wait
before jumping in to buy.
Yanzhou Coal which had was the target of some short selling
over the past week or so is seeing some covering with retail
bids helping its 2022s and 2017s outperform. The Yanzhou 2017s
are trading at 370/355bp and the 2022s are at 380/360bp, both
coming in sharply from last week's 400bp levels. The bonds were
sold at 370bp and 390bp in May this year.
The China SOE space was also better bid after yesterday's
sell-off with the CNOOC 2022s at 145/141bp and the newly sold
COSL at 174/172bp. These bonds were trading in the 151/144 and
179/174bp context on Monday after jitters of massive supply from
CNOOC to fund its Nexen takeover.
Indian and South Korean banks were also trading broadly in
line with the market as more issuance is expected from these two
sectors.
High yield saw some dichotomy in its trading pattern with
the property sector trading higher by quarter to half a point
and the industrial sector down by as much as half a point.
Property bonds traded up with Agile 2017 at 101.75/102.50 and
Country Garden 2018 at 104.75/105.50.
But the industrial sector was subdued by ratings concerns
with West China and Shanshui Cement bonds lower by around a
quarter point. West China is trading in the 84.5/85.5 region and
Shanshui is at 102.50/103.25.
Chinese infrastructure company Road King which was gauging
investor interest in the market for a new bond offering was said
to have given up amid some resistance in the market.
Investors were unhappy with the indicative yield of low 10%
following a downgrade by Moody's, even though the existing bonds
are trading with a handle of high 9%. Road King 2015s are
trading at around 99/100 for a yield range of 9.8/9.5%.
(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)