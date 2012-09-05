HONG KONG, Sept 5 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were steady as the tone turned cautious ahead of a crucial ECB meeting and as a rash of new issues hit the market in what is expected to be a very busy month. The iTraxx investment grade series 17 is trading at 149/151bp nearly unchanged from its open and marginally wider than Tuesday's close of 148/150bp.

A new 10.5 year NC 5.5 issue subordinated issue from OCBC is trading at 163/160bp after a wide print of 165bp, which was 10bp off the reoffer.

"It was priced way to tight - there is better value in ANZs which trade at 295. Singapore issuers don't leave a lot on the table," said a Hong Kong based trader not involved in the trade.

Analysts said they saw fair value at around 270bp given the headline risks associated with bank sub-debt globally.

The China SOE sector is back under pressure as the reignited primary market reminded investors about the supply in the pipeline.

CNOOC 2022s traded as wide as 148bp above US Treasuries and China Oil 2022s were down at 178bp compared with their overnight levels of 150/141bp and 174/172bp.

Not all new bonds are causing dislocations in the existing bonds. KDB 2017s are trading stead at 153/150bp, even as the lender targets the market with a new 10-year issue.

Traders say the 10-year segment is easier to hedge using US Treasuries and therefore likely to cause less disruptions compared with the 5-year bonds which are more difficult to hedge.

Bangkok Bank's issue also hardly caused any reaction on its existing debt as the scarcity value of the bonds is a supportive factor.

The high yield market has seen a big comeback by the Chinese property names as investors fleeing the price-pressured commodity sector find refuge in a sector which has performed quite well this year.

"There is very little left in the high yield world that is viewed as safe, given all that's going on in the mining names," said a Singapore based trader.

He said investors were also avoiding Chinese industrial names due to weak earnings. "So what we are left with is China property, which is viewed as stress-tested."

Longfor is trading at 105.5, its year highs and Country Garden 2018 is at 105/105.75, up from yesterday's 104.75/105.50. Evergrande 2015s are also trading a quarter point higher at 98.5/99.25 boosted by retail buying.

With an increasing amount of funds chasing a decreasing number of high yield bonds, Indonesian bonds other than those from Bakrie are also bid up. According to fund tracker EPFR Global high yield bond funds took in new money for the 12th week running as YTD inflows climbed to nearly 170% of the existing full-year record. Adaro 2019s are trading up an eight of a point at 107.625/108.

