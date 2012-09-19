HONG KONG, Sept 19 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads hovered around 14-month lows as surprisingly aggressive monetary easing by Bank of Japan gave the risk rally fresh legs. The Asia ex-Japan investment grade index series 17 was steady at 112/114bp, just around the lowest since early July 2011.

The BOJ boosted its asset purchase programme by about USD127bn, helping intensify investors' search for yield. "Central banks are being proactive compared to reactive last year, so I see no sense in being short here.

Technicals are supportive despite the deluge of issuance," said a Hong Kong based trader referring to the USD100bn plus record issuance so far this year.

The latest quantitative easing measure by a global central bank triggered more buying in recently sold investment grade names with corporate bonds from Thailand outperforming. Thai borrowers saw their bond spreads compressing by 10-15bp as the well-received offering from Bangkok Bank removed the overhang of supply from the Southeast Asian economy.

Bangkok Bank's new 2018s were traded as high as 190/187bp over US Treasuries with onshore investors said to be asset swapping them giving it the momentum to break the 200bp barrier. It was sold at 212.5bp. The 2022s were tightened to a lesser extent moving in to 202/201bp from the reoffer of 215bp.

Other recently sold bonds from Thailand also rallied on the back of this performance. PTT tightened by 10bp to 222bp, Siam Commercial Bank moved in by 10bp to 209bp and Kasikornbank was 15bp tighter at 213bp.

High yield bonds saw cash prices jump by 50ct in price terms in some of the higher quality Chinese property names, with Longfor 2016s being the outperformer, adding USD1 to 108.75.

Longfor, one of China's ten biggest developers by sales, issued about USD400m in shares to fund projects and to use as general working capital.

That further emphasised banker expectations that there would be little supply from the BB-rated names as Longfor follows Country Garden in using the equity route. Both have raised funds via share sales and are therefore unlikely to raise debt.

Other BB-rated names were also unlikely to issue bonds with some like Agile already having completed offerings or others like Shimao having tapped the loan market.

So while the BB-rated segment got tailwind from technical factors the QE-stoked investment flows are trickling down to the lower rated names.

"The better quality names are morphing to 6-6.5% as guys chase compression trades. So that's forcing people to trades they would not take," said a Singapore-based high yield trader.

As names like Fantasia hit the market with a bond indicated at low-to-mid 14% area and another high yielding name like XacBank looks set to follow, the primary market is clearly targeting hedge funds which have underperformed this year and are seeking to catch up in the remaining months.

In the rest of the high yield segment Indonesian coal sector continues to see a shortage of bonds in the better names. Although Adaro 2019 was last traded at 110/111 - a 12-month high, traders are unwilling to provide indicative levels.

"Indonesian coal credits have seen no offers for names like Adaro and Indika, the market is not functioning. If I have an offer now there will be 5 buyers at any price. There literally aren't any bonds," said the high yield trader.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)