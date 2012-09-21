HONG KONG, Sept 21 (IFR) - Asian credit markets turned
cautious on Friday, with recently priced offerings showing mixed
secondary performances amid a flurry of new issue announcements.
The iTraxx investment grade index series 18 for Asia
ex-Japan is quoted at a spread of 133/135bp, marginally wider
than Thursday, its first trading day. The now less-liquid series
17 is quoted at 111/113bp.
Bonds priced overnight are showing mixed trends as the build
up in new issue pipeline distracted investors.
KEB 2015s were traded as tight as 125bp compared with the
re-offer price of 155bp while CITIC Bank tier 2 bonds were last
seen at 322/319bp after pricing at 325bp, but high yielder
Fantasia was trading below re-offer at 98.75/99.25 as a host of
new deals began crowing the pipeline.
"The final pricing was tighter than the initial guidance of
low to mid 14, and so we saw some people flipping out of it with
talk about some property names planning roadshows," said a high
yield trader.
Still the tone remains moderately upbeat as the pace of
inflows into risky assets has picked up and investors have
showed willingness to move down the rating spectrum.
The market has been abuzz with talk that a property company
is planning roadshows starting Monday in meetings arranged by
BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC and UBS.
CITIC's stellar performance also gave a boost to other long
dated bank paper from China and Hong Kong with buying seen in
BOC 2020s, which are at 195/193bp, ICBC 2020s at 190 and BEA
2020s, which are at 230/220.
Traders say gains for CITIC's new bonds would be limited
after its pricing offered a mere 30bp pickup on the back of BEA
2022s.
One analyst said in a report the spread differential per
rating notch is approximately 20bp for LT2 bonds and 10-15bp for
senior bonds, making the bonds appear cheap relative to the
Maybank 2022s.
Maybank 2022s continued its weak run widening out to 289bp
from yesterday's 275/270bp. The bonds were sold earlier this
month at 260bp.
Sovereign bonds got a leg up on the overnight rally in US
Treasuries, which were lifted by growth concerns. Indonesia
2022s are at 104.50/105 and Philippines 2034s at 137/137.5 were
trading 50cts higher. The 10-year Treasuries have corrected
since then trading 3bp higher at 1.79% today.
The high yield sector was trading flat with Chinese property
bonds holding on to recent gains. But given the busy week ahead
for primary markets it is unlikely that some of them will remain
at these elevated levels.
The single-B rated property sector has now regained par
value for most names despite the headwinds facing the sector.
"The domestic economy is same and September sales are
turning out to be weaker than August which is a surprise to most
people," said a Hong Kong based analyst.
"People were expecting a silver September and a golden
October. Fundamental outlook is still negative, we should not be
having a party here."
Standard & Poor's believes the prospects of strong growth
are limited despite improved property sales in the past two
quarters, because of the weak economic outlook.
(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)