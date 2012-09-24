HONG KONG, Sept 24 (IFR) - Asian bond markets were sluggish on Monday as the market digested the recent bout of offerings with potential issues also keeping the tone cautious.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index series 18 was quoted 2-4bp wider at 134.5bp/136.50bp. The less liquid series 17 was 2bp wider at around 114bp.

"We had a lot of issues in the last couple of weeks and there is more around the corner which is causing a bit of a concern," said a Singapore-based investment grade trader.

"But the performance of new deals shows none of them have struggled so there is cash out there. But we could see bouts of profit taking."

Indian power giant NTPC is in the market with a 10-year deal which gives a fair amount of pick-up based on the 295bp traded level for the 2021s. Trader are waiting to see if the guidance will be tightened from the 325bp after books exceeded USD2bn.

The aggressive tightening on the RHB Bank retap during the deal execution is said to be the reason why its reopened bonds are trading weaker. The 2017s are indicated wider at 213bp after they were priced at 210bp, some 5bp off market expectations.

But overall sentiment seems to be quite upbeat for Indian paper as foreign investors welcome the series of reforms undertaken by the South Asian giant. The recently sold IDBI 2018s are trading at around 355bp, inside the reoffer of 370bp. The country's top lender State Bank of India's 2018s are also trading quite firm at 355bp versus a reoffer of 375bp.

India's third biggest economy, expanding at its slowest pace in three years, unleashed a bout of reforms earlier this month which included opening up the country's vast supermarket sector as well as the airline industries to foreign direct investment.

Late on Friday, the country also slashed a tax on overseas borrowings by local companies, giving them access to cheaper funds.

While Indian paper remained firm in the face of a potential pick-up in supplies, recently sold bonds from Thailand, particularly the longer dated ones weakened.

Bangkok Bank 2018s are at 205/200bp and its 2022s at 215/210bp, compared with the re-offer of 212.5bp and 215bp indicating that the curve had steepened since the pricing.

"People are coming down the curve a little bit and looking to shorten duration. But there hasn't been much of CDS lifting which shows there isn't too much concern, just some equity linked weakness," said the Singapore-based trader.

Charles Macgregor, Aberdeen head of credit research, said while global funds were still under-invested in emerging market bonds and within that Asia was still attractive, there were a couple of potential negatives that investors were eyeing.

"We are watching for US rates backing up and equities attracting flows if earnings make valuations compelling. Plus you have the tail risks from Europe that's become part of financial markets for a while now," he said.

Emerging market bond funds received above average inflows in the week to September 19, although the pace moderated from a week ago.

Net inflows into EM bond funds were down to USD1,257m from 1,639m a week ago but still higher than the four week average of USD1,008m, research firm EPFR Global said.

High Yield Bond Funds hit USD3.6bn for the week, second only to the record-setting USD4.7bn that flowed in during the fourth week of October, 2011, while EM bond funds extended their current inflow streak to 15 weeks and USD11.4bn.

While fund inflows remain quite solid, Asia is watchful of the pipeline with the China sector in particular seeing many potential borrowers making investor presentations.

CNOOC, the state run energy giant is being watched closely as there has been market talk the company may borrow as much as USD5bn from the bond market to fund its Nexen takeover. The CNOOC 2022s are trading at 148/138bp off the recent tights of 130bp.

The high yield sector was lower by a quarter to half a point with recent new Chinese property issues coming under pressure amid concerns over the slowdown in the world's second biggest economy.

The gloom was also heightened by comments from a housing official who said Beijing plans to stick to its tight property sector policies and a nationwide rebound in home prices remains unlikely.

Fantasia's bonds which were sold at 99.472 are quoted at 98.75/99.25 while Kaisa is trading at 101.625/102.375.

Indonesian coal sector bonds are edgy after the government said it is considering increasing the royalties that coal miners holding "IUP" business licenses to 13.5% from 5-7%. While this will not affect bigger players like Bumi, its bonds are under pressure due to an investigation probe.

The Bumi 2017s tumbled 20 points to 74/77 and its shares fell 10% on Jakarta Stock Exchange and 14% at the London Stock Exchange.

