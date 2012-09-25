HONG KONG, Sept 25 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were wider
on Tuesday bracing for more supplies with the sentiment in the
high yield segment weighed down by corporate governance issues
in the wake of a probe at Indonesian coal miner Bumi.
The Asia ex-Japan investment grade index series 18 was 2bp
wider at 136/137bp. Newly sold bonds are mixed as investors
digest the recent barrage of bonds.
"There has been a lot of supply in Asia, we need to take a
breather, there will be some indigestion for a while," said a
Singapore-based trader at a fund management company.
Malaysian lender RHB Bank bonds due 2017 are off tights
trading at 221/216bp now moving further away from its re-offer
of 210bp, a level that was 5bp lower than market expectations.
Bangkok Bank's 2022s are 5bp wider at 223/218bp after they
had priced at 215bp earlier this month.
The higher beta new issues are outperforming with investors
lightening up on recent, tightly-priced offerings.
Chinese energy giant CNOOC 2022s weakened further trading at
a wide 150/140bp over US Treasuries after trading as tight as
130bp. Markets expect the company to issue as much as USD5bn in
bonds although the timing is uncertain.
For a graphic please click on r.reuters.com/beh82t
The China/HK sector remains broadly weaker as the spreads
are tighter relative to the broad market with supply pressures
also weighing. Sino Land 2017s are trading back at reoffer
spreads of 265bp after trading as tight as 250bp.
Indian credits in general continue to recover from the
recent sell-off.
The bonds from Indian state-run power company NTPC, priced
last night, are also trading steady following a USD4.1bn
orderbook.
The bonds traded at a tight print of 303/301bp over US
Treasuries before moving back to 306/304bp, in line with the
reoffer of 305bp.
On the back of the new NTPC 2022s, its 2016s also performed
well, a theme that has been playing out in recent months, as
tightly priced new bonds are helping bring liquidity to older
off-the-runs.
NTPC 2016s are indicated at 255/240bp as the 20bp tightening
from the initial guidance and the large orderbook for the new
bond helped improve the bid for existing bonds. The IOC 2021s
are at 300/290bp close to the new NTPCs on account of IOC's
weaker balance sheet and NTPC's higher government ownership.
Indian banks also performed strongly with SBI 2017s at
300/290bp versus its July re-offer of 375bp. IDBI 2018 is at
362/352bp, still inside the 370bp pricing achieved last week.
"Indian banks trade like a BB+ rather than BBB- credit in
terms of pricing, factoring in a decent probability of a
downgrade," said Neeraj Seth, Blackrock head of Asian corporate
credit. "Within Asia, Indian banks still trade cheap."
He said that while the reforms undertaken by India do not
completely take away the possibility of a downgrade, it does
give rating agencies room to step back and re-assess the
situation.
The developments at Indonesian coal mining company Bumi
Resources dominated the high yield sector.
Bumi 2017s traded as low as 73/78 cents on the dollar with
the Berau 2017s also down at 88/91. These bonds were trading
around par just about a month ago before a series of downbeat
news triggered waves of selling.
Some analysts are sensing a battle for control at the
company which is 29% owned by British-born financier Nat
Rothschild but controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie family.
"It looks slightly odd that the company is starting the
investigation now whereas the write downs were taken more than 6
months back and the irregularities could have been uncovered
then," said Atul Gharde of SJS Markets.
"We also suspect that the boardroom battle is being taken to
a higher level here."
The overall Chinese high yield sector is off by half a point
with recently sold Sun Hung Kai & Co and Fantasia bonds both
trading below their respective re-offer at 97/98.
