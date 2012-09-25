HONG KONG, Sept 25 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were wider on Tuesday bracing for more supplies with the sentiment in the high yield segment weighed down by corporate governance issues in the wake of a probe at Indonesian coal miner Bumi.

The Asia ex-Japan investment grade index series 18 was 2bp wider at 136/137bp. Newly sold bonds are mixed as investors digest the recent barrage of bonds.

"There has been a lot of supply in Asia, we need to take a breather, there will be some indigestion for a while," said a Singapore-based trader at a fund management company.

Malaysian lender RHB Bank bonds due 2017 are off tights trading at 221/216bp now moving further away from its re-offer of 210bp, a level that was 5bp lower than market expectations.

Bangkok Bank's 2022s are 5bp wider at 223/218bp after they had priced at 215bp earlier this month.

The higher beta new issues are outperforming with investors lightening up on recent, tightly-priced offerings.

Chinese energy giant CNOOC 2022s weakened further trading at a wide 150/140bp over US Treasuries after trading as tight as 130bp. Markets expect the company to issue as much as USD5bn in bonds although the timing is uncertain.

For a graphic please click on r.reuters.com/beh82t

The China/HK sector remains broadly weaker as the spreads are tighter relative to the broad market with supply pressures also weighing. Sino Land 2017s are trading back at reoffer spreads of 265bp after trading as tight as 250bp.

Indian credits in general continue to recover from the recent sell-off.

The bonds from Indian state-run power company NTPC, priced last night, are also trading steady following a USD4.1bn orderbook.

The bonds traded at a tight print of 303/301bp over US Treasuries before moving back to 306/304bp, in line with the reoffer of 305bp.

On the back of the new NTPC 2022s, its 2016s also performed well, a theme that has been playing out in recent months, as tightly priced new bonds are helping bring liquidity to older off-the-runs.

NTPC 2016s are indicated at 255/240bp as the 20bp tightening from the initial guidance and the large orderbook for the new bond helped improve the bid for existing bonds. The IOC 2021s are at 300/290bp close to the new NTPCs on account of IOC's weaker balance sheet and NTPC's higher government ownership.

Indian banks also performed strongly with SBI 2017s at 300/290bp versus its July re-offer of 375bp. IDBI 2018 is at 362/352bp, still inside the 370bp pricing achieved last week.

"Indian banks trade like a BB+ rather than BBB- credit in terms of pricing, factoring in a decent probability of a downgrade," said Neeraj Seth, Blackrock head of Asian corporate credit. "Within Asia, Indian banks still trade cheap."

He said that while the reforms undertaken by India do not completely take away the possibility of a downgrade, it does give rating agencies room to step back and re-assess the situation.

The developments at Indonesian coal mining company Bumi Resources dominated the high yield sector.

Bumi 2017s traded as low as 73/78 cents on the dollar with the Berau 2017s also down at 88/91. These bonds were trading around par just about a month ago before a series of downbeat news triggered waves of selling.

Some analysts are sensing a battle for control at the company which is 29% owned by British-born financier Nat Rothschild but controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie family.

"It looks slightly odd that the company is starting the investigation now whereas the write downs were taken more than 6 months back and the irregularities could have been uncovered then," said Atul Gharde of SJS Markets.

"We also suspect that the boardroom battle is being taken to a higher level here."

The overall Chinese high yield sector is off by half a point with recently sold Sun Hung Kai & Co and Fantasia bonds both trading below their respective re-offer at 97/98.

(umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com)