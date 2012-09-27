HONG KONG, Sept 27 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on
Thursday on short-covering, as sentiment was buoyed by market
chatter that the Chinese government was supporting its stock
market as well as by strong performances of some new issues.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index series 18
tightened to 138/140bp from yesterday's 142/144bp. Investment
grade cash bonds were about 5bp tighter, outperforming CDS
marginally.
"There were stories about intervention in the Chinese stock
market this afternoon and that definitely helped sentiment with
short covering seen in IG space," said a trading head at a
European bank in Hong Kong.
"Traders started lifting offers, knowing that there isn't
much paper available. People were shorting into indigestion and
there was some covering on the back of it," he added, referring
to the tight levels of the index despite the record USD105bn of
supplies in 2012.
Newly sold 10-year bonds from SSG Resources rallied strongly
on the back of yield seekers which crushed the spreads to
242/239bp from the re-offer 273bp above US Treasuries.
"Private bankers liked it because of the 25-cent rebate and
traders saw yield pick-up. We can expect this IG name, which is
state-backed, to tighten to 230bp," said a Hong Kong-based
broker.
Meanwhile, IBK's 2015s also tightened as the bonds are
expected to quickly disappear into the vaults of buy and hold
investors. The bonds, sold at 115bp over 3-year US Treasuries,
are now trading at yields that equate to a spread of 112.5bp.
New issues which had underperformed in recent weeks, such as
the Maybank sub-debt and China Oil notes, recovered sharply on
the back of the short covering. Maybank moved in by 12bp to
287/282bp. The China Oil 2022s tightened to 168/163bp now
trading inside last month's re-offer of 170bp.
CNOOC 2022s continued to reel ahead of a possible supply
flood with the bonds widening 2-3bp to 155bp.
In the sovereign sector there was buying interest in the
Philippine high coupon bonds as investors eyed the government's
buyback plan. Indonesian bonds were also pulled up from this,
with the 2022s up more than half a point at 105.25/105.625.
In the high yield segment, bonds were better bid with
sellers mindful of the fact there was not much quality paper in
the pipeline. One high-yield trader blamed the low-rated new
issue supply for the recent drag in performance in the high
yield sector.
"The only concern is the issuance from these dodgy guys who
can pay such high coupons. They are dragging the whole market
with them," he said.
Agile 2017s at 108/109 and Agile 2018s at 107/108 were
relatively unchanged to slightly higher. But Agile remained
subdued at levels it struck following the company chairman's
arrest over indecent assault allegations.
The bond still fetches close to 9% compared with the 7%
trading level for the Longfor 2016s. Both bonds are in the BB
category with Longfor a notch higher at BB+. Lonking is still
trading at 95/96 with the buyback range of 90/93 providing a
floor on the price.
Newly sold Kaisa 2017s at 100.75/101.5 and Fantasia 2017s at
97/98 are both quarter point higher.
Trading in Bumi's bonds stabilised with better two-way flows
as they extended their rebound amid a lack of "headline bombs",
as one trader put it.
"We are in a more stable zone with two way flows more even
now compared with 3 or 4 to 1 in favour of sellers earlier on.
So, now it is easier to quote bid-offer spread," said the
trading head who added that the 15% surge in the stock was also
adding to the overall confidence.
The 2017s were last traded at 79, two points higher than
yesterday with the bid-offer spread narrowing to 1-1.5 points
from the recent 3-4 points.
"The present situation is unfortunate and is an internal
issue among a few shareholders who have chosen to go external,
managing media through innuendo," said Dileep Srivastava, Bumi's
director in an emailed response.
