HONG KONG, Sept 28 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firm on
Friday with hopes flying high that Beijing would follow in the
footsteps of other major central banks with new monetary
stimulus to boost the world's second biggest economy.
The Asia ex-Japan investment grade index series 18 tightened
to 134/136bp, compared to 138/140bp yesterday, with new issues
showing mixed trends.
Financial markets in the region are abuzz with talk that
China would be the next to support its economy after the United
States, Europe and Japan unveiled plans to prop their economies.
"We still expect more monetary stimulus from China despite
any potential inflation pressure going forward," said Sean
Chang, Baring Head of Asian Debt.
"The China authorities should react to the weakening
domestic economy and there should also be further policy
implementation from PBoC in response to the synchronized
slowdown in the global economies."
The positive tone was also seen in the flows to emerging
market bond funds, which remained positive having received net
inflows of USD1.13bn in the period to September 26. This was the
third consecutive week that EM bond funds saw net inflows of
more than USD1bn.
In spite of that, analysts said investors are getting picky
and showed the markets are far from being frothy. They expect
the next leg of the rally to be triggered by the actual bond
purchases by the Fed and ECB according to their respective
stimulus programmes. In a clear sign that investors are picking
their bets, new issue performance was mixed in the session.
The new BOC Aviation bonds due 2017 are trading tight
relative to re-offer. They traded as tight as 216bp over US
Treasuries before widening back to 227/225bp, still tighter than
the 235bp level they were sold at.
But the China Resources Cement deal is trading flat to weak
compared with its reoffer. The 2017s, carrying a guarantee from
DBS Bank, is indicated at around 160bp, wider than the 155bp
re-offer. This is in contrast with the other credit enhanced
bond sold this week.
Doosan Infracore 2017 that is guaranteed jointly by Korea
Development Bank (40%), Woori Bank (40%) and Hana Bank (20%) is
trading at 244/240bp compared with the reoffer of 265bp.
"It (Doosan) has a lot of local support compared with CR
Cement," said a Singapore-based fund manager. Besides, CR Cement
was "priced to perfection" compared with Doosan which arguably
left 25bp on the table for investors.
The high yield markets are well supported trading half a
point higher on an average. Benchmark Agile 2017s at 104/105 and
Country Garden 2018s at 108.75/109.75, remain significantly
above par indicating investor preference for quality names.
Even lower rated new deals Roadking at 102.25/103.25 and
Kaisa 101.5/102.25 are trading well since investors seem quite
comfortable with the Chinese property sector.
The high yield primary market remains quiet with the market
turning down issuers like Xacbank and China Hongqiao, which had
coupon expectations of 9% and 11% that fell short of investor
demands.
While this is being broadly lauded by most of the market,
some traders are contrasting this with the tight levels of some
of the weaker Chinese industrial names.
"These two things don't square up - on one hand they are
turning down 11% yields there are comparable bonds trading at
8-9% in the secondary market. They refused Hongqiao's 11%, in
the same breath they are merrily buying China Oriental at 8.5%.
It doesn't make sense."
Elsewhere in high yield the Indonesian coal sector is
trading steady with the Bumi 2017s at 77/79 and the Berau 2017s
at 93.5/94.5.
Bumi Resources, the Indonesian coal miner accused of
financial irregularities by London-listed Bumi Plc, a coal
venture founded by financier Nathaniel Rothschild, promised it
will act rapidly to resolve the matter.
"This story has legs - the bonds are now going to be
headline driven," said a high yield trader.
