SINGAPORE, Dec 19 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady in muted
trade as US politicians fuelled prospects for conciliation on
fiscal cliff talks. Buoyed by concessions made by both US
President Barack Obama and the Republican opposition on tax
hikes and spending cuts, Asian financial markets today took the
lead from last night's rally in Wall Street as regional stocks
gained. The Nikkei 225 rose more than 2% to cross the 10,000
mark while the Hang Seng was up 0.7%.
Credit spreads in Asia were stable, with the iTraxx Asia
ex-Japan IG Series 18 quoted at 107/109bp, still about 1bp in
from yesterday's close. Sovereign CDS were broadly unchanged
with China's CDS hovering at 59bp while South Korea narrowed
about 1bp to 60bp.
In cash bonds, the last bond that was priced from Zoomlion
rode on bullish sentiments in the past few days, with the 2022s
rallying to 100.50/101.50 from a 98.625 reoffer price.
But a debt syndicate banker cautioned that prices were all
over the place with bid-offer range wide apart in a very
illiquid market. "The numbers are more nominal since really
there are not that many players in the market," he said.
Baidu bonds continued to stay weak though, with the 2022s
quoted at 181/170bp - roughly unchanged from yesterday's 175bp
mid-spread, while the 2017s were at 135bp.
But robust bids - with most suspected to have come from
onshore demand - have pushed cash bonds for the Republic of
Philippines to all-time tights. The 2032s were quoted at 135.75
with a Z-spread of 131bp but it was in the shorter-dated 2021s
that have tightened most - to 112.125 and a z-spread of only
85bp.
"There seems to be some positioning ahead of RoP's potential
tap in the offshore markets early next year," said the banker.
"The long-ends of the outstanding paper are a bit choppy with
the US Treasuries weak but the short-end paper is looking more
attractive."
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com