SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were focused on new issues today, with a plethora of six live deals vying for investor attention to price today.

The deluge of new deals contributed to the soft tone in cash bonds although there was little move to switch out of outstanding bonds into new ones. That, together with signs that new deals are pricing ever tighter, suggest a huge liquidity pool of fresh funds ready to put to work.

The huge supply came despite a mix of weak and modest performances of newly priced deals from Korea Development Bank and Fantasia.

KDB sold a combined USD1bn 3/5-year bonds last night at 80bp over 3-year UST and 97.5bp over 5-year UST, respectively, which was noteworthy for being a rare 144a and a rare foray by an Asian IG name so far this year. But the books were pretty modest with USD1.5bn each on either tranche, which will be issued at USD500m each.

The pricing had tightened from guidance of 90bp and 110bp. The 2016s were quoted today at about 90bp over 3-year UST or equivalent to 92bp/89bp over 2-year UST, at which they will trade, while the 2018s were almost flat at 96/97bp in early afternoon before drifting out to 97.5bp.

It will not be an encouraging start for other IG names, especially if they choose price over size. But for the current flow of high-yield names, Fantasia's performance was a little more heartening. The bonds, priced at 10.75% at par, traded up to 100.375 on the break and were holding up at those levels.

Still, there seems to be more resistance in the secondary markets against some of the tightly priced high-yield property deals and investors could be starting to make distinctions against taking further subordination risks.

Agile's perpetual continued to be pulled lower to 96.5 down from the issue price of par, while Champion REIT slipped further to 250bp/240bp, widened from its issue spread of 195bp.

"There is a cap on the upside," said one trader. "Even with Treasuries rallying and yields going up, we will probably see more profit-taking."

Asian credits widened slightly to 108/110bp from 106/108 earlier in the day and 107bp mid-spread yesterday. Indonesian sovereign CDS pushed out sharply last week on the back on of sharp swings in the rupiah currency and a widening current account deficit.

Today, the 5-year CDS was quoted at around 145bp, still at a gap of around 50bp from the Philippines CDS which was seen just inside 100bp.

