HONG KONG, March 5 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were tighter
on Tuesday but volumes were muted as investors prepared for the
non-farm payroll data, to be released in the U.S. on Friday.
"The real-money guys are chasing new issues as there is more
liquidity there, and if you do something wrong, suddenly you
won't be penalised too much, while in the secondary spreads are
already too tight or bonds are illiquid," said a Singapore-based
trader.
The new bonds from India's Bharti Airtel rallied
to 101.25 after pricing at par on Monday. The 10-year deal
attracted a massive $9.5 billion order book.
Krung Thai Bank's 5.5-year bonds gave up morning gains and
were seen at around T+156bp, wide to the reoffer spread of
T+155bp, after tightening a couple of basis points in early
trade.
Swire Properties' 2020s were quoted at around 108bp over the
10-year Treasuries, roughly 5bp wide of where they priced on
Monday. STATS Chippac's new 2018s were trading around their par
reoffer price.
On the high-yield front, Chinese property bonds recovered
some of Monday's losses. Road King 9.875 percent 2017s were at
106.5/107.5 after strong earnings.
Evergrande and Vanke reported sequentially weaker contract
sales. Still, Evergrande's 2015s were holding up, 25 cents
higher in price terms at 109/109.5.
Still, analysts expected the rebound to be short-lived.
"Prices of high-yield property bonds have held up well
following the announcement of the tightening measures, declining
only 50 cents-$1," said Ryan Tsai, senior investment strategist
for Greater China at Coutts. "In the near term, we expect the
new policy measures to continue to weigh on the Chinese bond
market, reducing investor appetite for property bonds.
Bond prices may not stabilise until more clarity is provided
by local governments in regard to the detailed implementation of
these policy guidelines. A $2-$3 decline in prices for such
high-yield corporate bonds looks likely in the near term."
