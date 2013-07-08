SINGAPORE, July 8 (IFR) - The fallout in US Treasuries from Friday's strong June non-farm payroll data (195,000 new jobs versus 165,000 Reuters estimate) kept buyers of Asian credit at bay during Monday's trading session.

Still, there was cautious optimism among Asian bankers that value hunting may be around the corner. A Singapore-based credit analyst noted that, prior to the NFP release, Asian insurance companies had been buying 10-year investment-grade paper on the view that the recent sell-off stemming from fears of the Fed tapering QE3 had been overdone.

Perhaps, this view has been encapsulated in the price action of the iTraxx IG index, which printed as wide as 164bp this morning, for a 10bp gap from Friday's close, only to pull back to 155bp bid as the Asia close beckoned.

The price action today reflects the 20bp-odd gap out in Treasuries following the NFP release and is best seen as a technical markdown rather than a reflection of meaningful selling. So, the long end of the Indonesia curve is off around 3.5 points, with the due 2043s last bid at 82.5, and high-yield is off between a point to half a point, for a spread tightening.

Ten-year US Treasuries came back a tad over the day, from the early 2.72% print to 2.69%, although regional dealers do not expect significant Treasury price action until the FOMC minutes are released on Wednesday.

Next Monday is likely to be a significant one for Asian credit, as China releases its Q2 GDP numbers. With most regional economists in agreement that China growth is set for a significant slowdown, there is room for a surprise on the upside and a consequent short covering squeeze, with the regional analyst seeing the street as net short.

