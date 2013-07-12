HONG KONG, July 12 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads compressed further on Friday with heavy buying by real-money accounts as concerns that the Fed would soon end its accommodative policy eased somewhat.

The Asia iTraxx IG Index was finishing the day at 141bp/143bp, tighter than 148bp/150bp at close yesterday.

"IG spreads are tighter by 10bp with buying seen in Chinese SOE names and Indian banks," said a Singapore-based trader.

The new Indonesian 10.25-year bonds were trading at 101 after it priced at 99.391 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Corp new 5-year bonds were at T+137bp after pricing at T+150bp. The SMBC 4-tranch bonds were also trading 8bp-9bp tighter since pricing. Sovereign CDS spreads were also tighter by 3bp to 5bp.

Traders said the positive market backdrop is setting a positive precedent for more new issues to come to the market, but fund flow data from last week didn't paint a positive picture.

Outflows from emerging-market debt funds picked up pace once again in the week to July 10. Outflows rose to USD1.3bn from last week's USD960m, EPFR data showed.

However, this data failed to dampen market sentiment. Double B names in Chinese property are leading the rally. They are around 0.5-1pt higher on the day with Agile 17s and Yanlord 18s in focus. Indonesian names like Indosat 20s, Cikarang Listrindo 19s and Adaro 19s are around 0.25-0.5pts higher on the day.

"Who knows what next week will bring, but I suppose for the moment we're supposed to sit back and enjoy this rally while it lasts," said another trader.

On the radar is Q2 data from China, due for release on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters see China's second-quarter GDP growth at a median 7.5%.

