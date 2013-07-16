HONG KONG, July 16 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on Tuesday, and the primary US dollar market remained quiet as investors focused on the Fed Chairman's twice-yearly monetary policy report to Congress slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

However, Indian banks were under pressure on new supply concerns and local share losses.

The iTraxx IG index was at 135bp/138bp, tighter than 142bp/144bp at close yesterday.

"Activity was benign, but there was 2-way flow with better buying in Hong Kong names and Chinese state-owned enterprises," said a Singapore based trader.

"Accounts are now moving from defensive three- and five-year papers to marginally higher beta 10-year papers as well throughout South-East Asia," he said.

Bright Food 18s were 10bp tighter on the day. Sinopec 23s were around T+160bp. Bank of China 2020s were about 7bp tighter at T+170bp/T+163bp.

There was some pressure on Indian paper on concerns that a possible new bond from the sovereign could bring more supply to the market.

In addition, shares of Indian banks fell as much as 11% after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity, making it more expensive for banks to access central bank funds.

State Bank of India's 2017s were 5bp wider on the day at 225bp/215bp. Export-Import bank of India's 2017s were at 205bp/195bp, and ICICI Bank 2018s at 265bp/255bp

Cash bonds from Indonesia and Philippines traded tighter today in line with US Treasuries. Indonesia's 23s were at 102.50/103, 0.875 tighter on the day, and its 43s were at 83.50/84, 1.5 points tighter.

Philippines' 2021s were today at 105 versus 104.375/105.375 yesterday, while the 37s were at 107/107.50 versus 105.00/106.50 yesterday.

The 5-year CDS spreads of China were 3bp tighter at 102/106 while Korea was 2bp tighter at 76/81.

