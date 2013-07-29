SINGAPORE, July 29 (IFR) - The FOMC meeting on Wednesday and the release of June US non-farm payroll data are the big events for this week and are keeping in check the risk-on mindset. Asia IG credit is looking to close out the day around 5bp-10bp wider, although flow is light and much of the move is simply a markdown.

A regional credit analyst suggested that today's weakness was part of the theme of global emerging-market debt falling out of favour with investors. Still, with record flow into high-yield bond funds in the week to last Wednesday, it is arguable that there is cash waiting to be put to work.

A dovish FOMC and either in-line or weaker payrolls could quickly bring risk-on thinking back to the market. The iTraxx IG index is closing out 3bp wider at 141bp/143bp

The prospect of further supply is weighing on spreads, with IG names said to be looking to tap and India's Axis Bank the latest name to be mentioned as sounding investors. Poly Real Estate is looking to reopen the China property segment, which has not seen a print since Central China came in May.

The US dollar Reg S five-year is seen as generous at the initial Treasuries plus 340bp marketing level and reflective of the lingering caution after the sell-offs in May and June.

There was reported interest in buying the Vanke 2018s, which the leads referencing on the Poly trade. The paper was last bid at Treasuries plus 285bp, having printed as tight as 250bp bid over a week ago, with rumours of a new PRC property issue having pulled out sellers.

A regional trader noted that there was real money buying interest today in the Hutch 2022s and the Bocom 2023s, versus switching interest out of the PCCW 2022s.

