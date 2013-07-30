HONG KONG, July 30 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data and the Fed meeting later in the week.

However, the new 5-year bonds from Poly Real Estate managed to stay around reoffer at T+336bp/T+333bp once private-bank buying kicked in. Before that, the bonds were quoted as wide as T+345bp this morning.

"Spreads are wider today and there is selling, especially in the 10-year space, as clients are looking to cut duration on risk averseness ahead of the FOMC meeting," said a Singapore-based trader.

In addition to the Fed meeting and US payroll data, traders will also look to the US government's first estimate of second-quarter GDP growth on Wednesday for cues on the Fed's QE tapering strategy.

The iTraxx IG index was set to close at 142bp mid, 3bp wider in the day.

Indian names were trading softer. The new Indian Oil Corp 2023s were at T+327bp/T+323bp after they were sold at T+322bp last week.

"Indian credits are trading weaker on expectations of a growth slowdown and political risk with general elections next year," the trader said.

Korea Gas's 2018s continued to trade strong and were quoted at T+150bp/T+147bp after pricing at T+168bp last week.

Traders also saw short-covering in China Vanke 2018s, which recovered to T+285bp after widening to T+290bp yesterday.

High-yield Chinese property bonds were down 25ct-50ct in price terms. Country Garden and Shimao 2018s were down 25ct at 111.25-112.25 and 110.75-111.75, respectively. Central China Real Estate's and Kaisa's 2018s were down 50ct to 92.50-94.00 and 95.00-96.50, respectively.

The Republic of Indonesia cash bonds were down around a point, in line with the weaker US Treasuries.

