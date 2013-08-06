SINGAPORE, August 6 (IFR) - The holiday mood is seeping into
the region's credit markets as traders reported extremely thin
trade today with most Asian bonds broadly unchanged.
The traditional summer holidays are beginning to take hold
and, in South-East Asia, the week is two days shorter with days
off Thursday and Friday, making market players reluctant to take
up major positions.
The Asia IG index was flat with quotes at 142bp, although
the Australian index tightened about 2bp after the Reserve Bank
of Australia cut its benchmark rate to 2.5%.
Korean bonds, particularly short-dated ones, found good
bids. The most recently priced 2018s from Korea Gas were about
1bp tighter at 142bp-138bp.
The appetite for Korean paper encouraged SK Innovation to
emerge this morning with a 5-year deal indicated at 255bp over
US Treasuries. It looked wide relative to other Korean names,
such as LG Corp's bonds, which were at 145bp.
The Indian credit curve was fairly stable today, with some
buying seen in shorter-dated notes. Some paper, particularly in
the 3-year segment, was heard being exchanged. However, one
Singapore-based trader said: "It is still not that active since
no one wants to go short or long, which makes it pretty boring."
IOC's 2023s were around 345bp mid-spread, but the bid-offer
gap remained very wide, reflecting the lack of interest in
Indian 10-year paper.
In the China segment, Poly Real Estate's 2018s were
indicated at 345bp/335bp, slightly tighter from yesterday, but
still wide from the reoffer spread of 335bp, while buyers of
Baidu's 2018s could not find any good offers since the notes
went mainly to the US markets.
Longyuan's 2016s were barely traded today, after pricing at
285bp last night, on account of the small size, which meant that
investors were holding on tightly to the paper. Still, they
were being quoted some 10bp tighter in spread, where quotes
could be found.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com