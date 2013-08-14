SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (IFR) - The Asian credit markets were very quiet, due to a typhoon that skirted Hong Kong early this morning and shut its financial markets for the entire day. With half of the region's players out of action, the other half saw few trades going through, although most reflected a positive mood.

"There is a fair bit of risk adding in the South Korean space by a few players," said one trader. That has pushed SK Innovation's new 2018s 5bp tighter to 195bp over Treasuries, some 35bp inside since they priced at 230bp last week.

"It does sound like the bonds could be mispriced. At this level, it is just too tight for a Triple B credit," the trader said. "But it actually reflects a general strong bid for Korean names, so you see the Korea Gas 2018 also pulling in to 140bp, 28bp from its reoffer spread."

The sharp compression in the last two weeks is generating some misgivings in certain quarters, especially as the markets expect more issuance from Korean names in September and October.

This is expected to start weighing on the Korean sector and the paper could push out just as fast. Some investors are already said to be eyeing profit-taking opportunities, taking advantage of a strong bid from local buyers.

While Korean names are enjoying a rally in the cash markets, Indian credits that have been under pressure in recent days showed signs of stabilising today.

Some paper is trading as wide as high-yield names, with the ONGC 2023s indicated at a yield of 6.2% - close to a few BB+ peers. The IOC 2023s have widened from a 322bp reoffer price to 355bp today, or a yield of 6.25%.

China paper was holding up as the street seemed short of paper. Poly Real Estate was quoted at 330bp/320bp, inside the 330bp mid-spread seen on Monday, while the Longyuan 2016 was hardly traded given its small size but was indicated at 303bp/298bp.

Sovereign cash paper was broadly tighter after US Treasuries yields gained last night during the New York session. Indonesia 2023s were unchanged at a cash price of 86.5/87.5 with yields of 5.17%/5.02%, while Philippines 2034s were at 116/116.5 or a yield of 5.13%/5.09%.

Asian credit default swaps were steady, with the IG index at 133bp/134bp after trading at 134bp earlier in the day. But a Markit report today noted that the Asian index was the worst performer in the last three months widening 50% from early May with liquidity thinning over the period.

It was about 40% wider year to date. A key factor is the region's exposure to China and its slowing economic fortunes.

