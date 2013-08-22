SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (IFR) - Investors have started to bottom-fish and cover shorts, prompting some of the more embattled bonds to find a floor today.

Indian credits, for instance, stopped widening and were closing the day some 2bp-3bp tighter, their first positive move in weeks.

Traders reported some buying on the main benchmarks from Malaysia, with the Maybank 2017s ending the session some 2bp tighter quoted at 250bp over US Treasuries.

Even Indonesia's sovereign bonds were ending the day broadly unchanged in spite of looming new supply in the form of a sukuk, which one portfolio manager in Europe said was expected to be for up to USD2.5bn.

The support for the bonds of these countries signalled that credit investors had started to take a contrarian view of stock and foreign exchange buyers.

The Jakarta Stock Exchange, for instance, was ending the day down 1.11%, while the rupiah continued to drop, last bid at IDR10835/USD.

The Indian Sensex stock index staged a recovery and was up 1.74% at 17:00 Singapore time, although the rupee dropped further and had not recovered above the key 65.00 level at the time the markets in Hong Kong were wrapping up for the day.

The biggest surprise, however, has been the support for Malaysian credits, given that the ringgit seems to be the latest target of an attack.

The Malaysian currency was down 0.33% today and the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange was closing the day 1.4% down. Yet, there seemed to be interest again in the corporate bonds from the country, especially from private banking accounts.

If cash was finding a bid, though, CDS was under pressure. The Asia ex-Japan IG index was some 8bp wider in the day, last quoted at 166bp/170bp.

A good deal of the move in the regional benchmark was because of an almost 15bp change in the 5-year CDS of Malaysia, which closed the session quoted at 166bp mid-market.

Away from the investment-grade market, investors were less bullish with cash bonds and one high-yield analyst said that the bonds she covered were 50ct to USD1 weaker in price terms on average.

