SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (IFR) - Asian credit markets found a bottom and are starting to bounce back after several days of heavy selling. Most of the gains, however, were due to short-covering, according to traders.

Indeed, the names that were rallying the most were also those that had been top on the list of shorts in recent weeks. The 2018s of the State Bank of India, for instance, were last quoted at 365bp/355bp over Treasuries, having been quoted as wide as 440bp over earlier in the week.

One trader said he heard quotes of 345bp the same bond. "There was a consensus short on India, which makes sense, but now there was some short-covering and private banking and retail has been coming in buying heavily because they like the nominal yields being shown," he said.

India Eximbank 2017s, another proxy for the sovereign, were also rallying strongly and were last quoted at 320bp.

The trader, however, said that he expected the gains to reverse as there are widespread expectations that Indian issuers will sell dollar bonds as soon as the market is available to them, capping any upside of a reversal of sentiment.

The positive momentum, however, is not restricted to the credit markets as it was yesterday. Both the rupee and the Sensex stock index were finishing the day higher.

The upbeat tone also helped improve the Asia ex-Japan IG index, which closed the day at 162bp mid-market, some 6bp tighter than yesterday's ending levels.

Otherwise, on the cash side, Korean credits continued to grind tighter but investors were starting to go down to longer tenors and KDB 2022s were quoted some 3bp-5bp tighter at 115bp/118bp.

On the high-yield front, there was some pressure on the Sri Lanka 2022s on the back of the announcements that National Savings Bank was going on a roadshow with eyes set on a new Reg S/144a deal.

The bonds were quoted at 91.00/92.00, but traders said they did not see any paper change hands. Country Garden 2018s also saw some selling, last quoted about 50ct weaker at 111.00. Volumes were very thin, though, and traders said there hardly was any trend in high-yield.

