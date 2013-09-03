HONG KONG, Sept 3 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were tighter
today on an improvement in global risk sentiment, although
trading volumes remained slim as investors sought clarity on
supply ahead of the release of non-farm payroll data and the
looming Fed meeting.
The iTraxx IG index tightened to 152bp/154bp from
158bp/161bp at the close yesterday. Tightening was seen across
the board in both cash and CDS spreads, traders said. However
liquidity was thin.
"There are no announcements on which issues are coming on
board, there are some here and there, but nothing firm," said a
Singapore-based trader.
China's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index
dropped slightly last month to 53.9 from July's 54.1, but it was
still above the threshold indicating expansion. This helped
boost optimism among credit investors in the region.
Chinese credits were 5bp tighter with CNPC 2023s around
170bp. Thai credits were 10bp wider, while Malaysia and Korea
were trading on a firm note.
CDS spreads were about 3bp-5bp tighter, while Indonesia was
still 10bp wider following the sell-off yesterday on
disappointing trade and inflation data.
Indian credits were unchanged on the day. There was some
demand for Bank of India, State Bank of India, Export-import
Bank of India and selling interest in Indian Overseas Bank,
IDBI. ICICI 20s were quoted unchanged at T+370bp/340bp.
"On the corporate side, guys asking for liquidity on the bid
side for credits like NTPC or Indian oil 2021s," the trader
said.
Traders said they were closely watching how US markets open
after the Labour Day weekend for further cues.
In high yield, Hidili 2015s were up USD3-USD4 in price terms
to 73/76, while Mongolia Mining 2017s were up USD2 to 75/77 on
short covering.
Neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com