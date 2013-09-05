Asian credit markets bounced today in a positive reaction to the
first statements of the new governor of the Reserve Bank of
India, pushing the region's financial markets higher.
Raghuram Rajan grabbed the spotlight yesterday in announcing
several measures to lighten regulation on the banking system in
India.
His statement buoyed the local stock market with the Sensex
almost 2% higher around 4:30pm Singapore time. Indian bonds were
also better bid and most of the corporate curve in dollars from
the country was some 5bp-10bp tighter.
Private banking accounts and offshore institutional Indian
investors were showing interest, especially in 5-year paper from
banks. As a result, benchmark State Bank of India 2018s were
last quoted at 345bp/330bp, though ICICI 2018s were more liquid,
quoted at 378bp/373bp, 5bp tighter in the day.
"It feels like people are finally back at their desks and
are giving India a proper thought," said one trader in
Singapore. A credit analyst, however, warned that this might be
a short-lived bounce.
"We know that the problems for Indian credits are still
there, this has not changed with Rajan's statement," he warned.
For now, though, the feel-good factor has spilled over and
helped tighten the whole region. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG
index was closing the day some 6bp tighter at 150bp/153bp,
partly helped by some buying as index investors prepare for its
roll.
The new 10-year bonds from the Republic of Korea also
performed well and ground tighter throughout the day. One trader
said that he had seen the last trade at 107bp over Treasuries,
or 8bp tight to the reoffer spread of 115bp, around 4:35pm
Singapore time.
Korea sold a USD1bn 10-year bond last night during the New
York session, its first appearance in the dollar market since
2009. "Compared to the CDS and where the policy banks trade, the
deal was offered at a generous level," said the credit analyst.
High-yield also had help from the general mood and sector
bellwether Country Garden 2018s closed the day about USD1 higher
at 94.00/94.50.
The move happened in spite of negative calls from analysts
on sub-investment-grade bonds in the region.
Today, Morgan Stanley circulated a note downgrading Asian
high-yield to underweight from neutral saying that: "We believe
Asia is heading into a more adverse part of the credit cycle
characterised by slower growth and tighter credit availability,
which will negatively impact already highly leveraged balance
sheets. This takes place as Asian banks are tightening lending
standards, leading us to expect both higher default rates and
forced supply pressures in corporate bond markets over the
coming twelve months."
For now, though, investors are still buying.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com