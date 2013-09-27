SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (IFR) - Asian credit markets ended the
week on a bullish note, helped by the strong performance of new
bonds issued by CNOOC.
The Chinese oil company issued a 10-year dollar bond and a
seven-year euro-denominated bond on Thursday.
CNOOC's dollar bond was the first that featured a full
guarantee from China and therefore was the first to be eligible
for listing in the Emerging Market Bond Index.
This drew strong demand for the USD1.3bn dollar bond, which
allowed the company to sell it at 185bp over US Treasuries, 25bp
tighter than initial guidance of 210bp. The bonds also rallied
in the secondary market and were last traded around 171bp.
"CNOOC seems to have breathed new life into the new issues,"
said one trader in Singapore.
As a result most of the issues that priced this week were
being quoted 1bp-2bp tighter in the day. China General Nuclear
Power's USD500m 2018s, which priced Thursday at 220bp, were
being quoted at 216bp/214bp.
Both bonds saw plenty of two-way flow, which kept
investment-grade traders busy throughout the session. Real money
investors were the biggest buyers, as they chased the two
index-eligible bonds in the secondary market to ensure they met
their benchmark requirements.
Otherwise, dealers continued to add CDS exposure as they bet
on tighter spreads ahead. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Series 20
index also closed the session 2bp tighter at 148bp.
On the high-yield side, there was little activity. "It was
very quiet, a typical Friday ahead of [the National Day]
holidays in China," said a high-yield trader in Singapore.
One of the few bonds that saw activity was the new Country
Garden bond due 2021, which recovered some recent losses and was
last quoted at 99.50/99.75. The offering had been bid as low as
99.25 on Thursday after being priced at par. Most of the demand
they were seeing, though, was from retail accounts buying in
small clips.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com