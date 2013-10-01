SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (IFR) - Asian credit default swaps
tightened about 2bp to 154bp/156bp today in a market that was
dead quiet as Singapore traders took a breather with Hong Kong
and China out of action for National Day holidays.
The compression in spreads looked defiant in the face of the
US government moving towards a partial shutdown, announced in
mid-afternoon, but it was in fact a technical rebound from an
overdone weakness seen yesterday.
"Asian markets panicked yesterday, and that looked excessive
when European govvies were flat and US credit spreads were
broadly unchanged," said one credit analyst. The iTraxx IG index
was 8bp wider at the close yesterday.
While some market players believe that the US shutdown will
not lead to any sell-off, others think that the Asian credits
will start pricing it in the coming weeks.
The heavy pipeline is also likely to adversely affect spread
performance. September saw USD13.4bn issued in Asia, bringing
year to date issuance to USD98bn, USD20bn short of last year's
record.
With much of Asia out, and with the all-important US
non-farm payroll numbers looming on Friday, traders and
investors were basically sitting on their hands. No trades or
quotes were going through the computers, leaving cash bonds
flat.
Expectations are for the primary markets to come to a halt
for the rest of the week in view of the US government shutdown
and the NFP figures.
"It'll be a brave soul to stick their neck out, this is no
time for any issuer to try a launch," said the analyst.
