SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (IFR) - Korea Western Power's well-sought
deal yesterday and Moody's decision to promote the Republic of
the Philippines to investment-grade status boosted Asian credit
markets today. The upgrade means all three major rating agencies
have the sovereign at IG status.
Investors were keenly buying paper, allowing desks to clear
inventory. "I am some USD20m net sold today," said a trader in
Singapore.
There was strong demand for most of the bonds with high
correlation to Treasuries in the region. Hence, paper from both
Korean and Chinese state-owned entities were some 2bp-3bp
tighter in spread terms at the end of the day.
One trader said that the move was partly because there still
were some shorts to cover. "Most of the paper in demand is repo
material," he said, referring to bonds that are very liquid and
hence easily borrowed for shorting.
However, another trader said demand was also due to clients
taking on risk. There was interest especially for Korean names,
in spite of the steady supply of new issues seen since late
August.
The trader said that this was partly a result of
high-quality buying of the new Kowepo 2018 bonds, which priced
yesterday at T+165bp and wrapped the Asian session at T+161bp.
Moody's upgrade of the Philippines to Baa3, with a positive
outlook, also helped investors feel good. The move had an
immediate effect on the sovereign's bonds.
The 2037s traded as high as 109.50 shortly after the
announcement, but retreated later amid some profit-taking to
close at 108.90, some 25ct stronger on the day.
If trading of cash bonds was intense, the same did not apply
to CDS. The Asia iTraxx IG index ended the day virtually
unchanged at 149bp/153bp.
