SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (IFR) - Asian credit markets had a stronger tone today, and showed no immediate signs of indigestion from the USD5.4bn of new paper that was issued this week.

The one deal that didn't fare as well was the newly minted Greenland 3-year Reg S offering, which traded off from a reoffer price of 99.655 down to 99.25. That was perhaps a reflection that 52% of the deal was sold to private banks.

The iTraxx IG index tightened 5bp during the day thanks to sharply higher global equity markets. The stock markets were responding positively to talk that the US debt ceiling impasse might be addressed.

The new US dollar issue from Sinopec was performing decently in the secondary markets, with the 5-year and 10-year tranches bid at reoffer and the 30-year tranche bid 5bp inside the reoffer price at Treasuries plus 160bp. Meanwhile, the new 10-year bond from China Taiping was also bid at its Treasuries plus 329bp reoffer price.

The day's outperformer was the new 5-year bond from India's Canara Bank, which was last bid at Treasuries plus 372bp versus a reoffer of plus 385bp.

The final level, which was 15bp inside the plus-400bp initial guidance, always looked on the cheap side, although to be fair, the India bank sector is not well loved. The lead managers of the deal were right to err on the side of caution with the trade.

In the short term, sentiment is likely to be driven not just by the debt ceiling negotiations but by the US earnings season, with JP Morgan releasing third quarter results today.

The issuance seen in Asia G3 primary this week mirrors that of the record January tally, which totalled USD22.5bn. If the pace keeps up, October could well equal that total.

