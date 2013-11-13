SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were
extremely quiet today, as traders' desks saw little activity.
"It's getting into the year-end period, and investors are
either taking profits or covering shorts now," said one trader.
The muted markets were also reflected in the quiet Asian US
dollar market as issuances dried up this week. The 10-year US
Treasury yields climbed to 2.77% last night, prompting issuers
to hold off launching deals until the yields stabilise.
However, with concerns resurfacing that the US Fed may
curtail its quantitative-easing measures, the benchmark rates
are unlikely to settle any time soon. The trader said issuers
that did not need urgent funding were likely to put off deals
until the New Year.
Credit spreads in Asia were 1bp-2bp wider across the board.
The iTraxx Asia IG was traded at 140bp today, about 2bp out from
yesterday's close.
In the cash bonds market, some profit-taking was seen in the
China oil-and-gas credits with Sinopec's new 2023s widening 2bp
to 180bp/182bp, although CNOOC's new bonds were still very well
bid.
Better buying interest was also seen in the subordinated
debt papers, lifting Tier 2 bonds from ICBC and Standard
Chartered.
Korean credits have been outperforming others in recent days
on the back continuing strong bids. Each time a Korean bond
fell, buyers were there to pick it up.
The healthy appetite has supported Hana Bank's floating-rate
notes due 2016 and Kookmin Bank's floaters due 2016, which were
quoted at similar levels of around 103bp/100bp over Libor. The
quotes were inside reoffer spreads of 112.5bp and 125bp,
respectively.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com