SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady today,
outperforming most of the regional equity markets, which were
trading lower. Fixed-income investors appeared less panicky than
stock investors amid rising concerns that the US Federal Reserve
could start tapering next month.
Such fears sparked off a sharp selloff in the US Treasuries,
with the 10-year yield jumping 8bp to 2.79%.
The Kospi was down nearly 1.3%, while the Hang Seng Index
slipped 0.5%. In contrast, Asian credit spreads hardly blinked.
The Asia iTraxx IG index edged up 1bp-2bp to 132bp/134bp, while
the benchmark sovereign credit default spreads were mostly
unchanged.
Cash bonds were outperforming other regions, albeit in a
rather muted market, with Korean paper once again enjoying
sustained buying interest. New deals in the market today from
Korea East West Power and China Mengniu took much of the
liquidity, leaving the secondary market pretty quiet.
Korean paper was holding up well, with the Korean Western
Power 2018s and Korea Hydro Nuclear Power 2018s being indicated
at around 135bp.
"There was not much impact from the new supply from Korea
East West on the Korean cash bonds," said one trader. "We did
not see much selling to make way for the new deal. So I think
investors have a lot more room for Korean credits."
One reason for the sustained interest in Korean papers may
be that investors are parking their funds into more liquid
assets ahead of more volatility in 2014.
"The fears of a great rotation into equities did not really
materialise this year, as the outflow of funds seemed to happen
mainly in the money markets, rather than fixed income," said the
trader.
"Still, talk is now for funds to flow into equities next
year and I see more fixed-income outflows then. Also, if you
want a quick exit, you wouldn't want to be caught stuck with
Indian or Indonesian papers, for example," he added.
Among China credits, Wanda Properties 2018s fared better
today after widening to as much as 369bp. They were indicated at
366bp/363bp today, as some short-covering in China paper also
held up other bonds. Investors still holding cash are seen
rebalancing their portfolios with a bias towards property names.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com