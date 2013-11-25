SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (IFR) - Asian credit was broadly unchanged in extremely thin trading, although the bias remains positive and regional traders see room for further upside before books are closed for the year next month.

The iTraxx Asia IG index is looking to close out at 127bp/130bp or 4bp tighter on the day.

Sovereign offshore curves were broadly unchanged, and news that the Republic of Indonesia had sent out RFPs for a US dollar bond issue failed to have any dramatic impact on the sovereign's offshore paper.

Recent new offerings were holding their own. China Mengniu Dairy's 2018s were last seen at Treasuries plus 212bp bid, or unchanged from Friday's close and inside their plus 225bp reoffer.

ICICI Bank's due 2018s were at Treasuries plus 344bp bid, or 11bp inside their plus 355bp reoffer last week, with real money said to see value in the India bank segment.

Wanda Properties' 2018s, which had tightened to plus 360bp last week off a plus 375bp reoffer for one of the Asia primary market's best recent performances, gave back some of those gains and were closing out at plus 368bp bid.

China banks are rumoured to be looking to launch offerings, although this has not affected the country's secondary bank complex.

The exception is the recent ICBC Basel III-compliant notes, which widened 8bp today to Treasuries plus 328bp for one of the worst performances in the Asia credit trading session.

