SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (IFR) - Bonds priced Friday rallied today
as thin trading, coupled with buying interest, boosted secondary
prices.
Amipeace's newly issued USD600m 3-year bonds, which priced
at 192bp over the 2-year US Treasuries, ended the day quoted at
173bp. The bonds were officially priced at a spread of 165bp
over the 3-year Treasury, but were trading over the 2-year.
Amipeace's bond, with a guarantee from Bank of China,
received orders of USD3.9bn.
Buying interest was not limited to investment-grade issues,
though. The newly minted USD200m bonds due 2019 from Xinyuan
Real Estate ended the day quoted at 102.00. One trader in Hong
Kong, however, said the rally from the par reoffer was partly
due to the lack of liquidity on the bonds.
"There were no flippers and [there was] very little
trading. So, the marginal buying seen pushed the bonds higher,"
he said. The offering was more than 3x oversubscribed. Even
though roughly half of the bids came from private banks, which
had a 35-cent rebate incentive, there no selloff in the bonds at
the break.
The tone overall, however, was constructive. One trader in
Hong Kong said he saw buyers of Indonesian bonds and sellers of
5-year CDS, which helped the derivative end 5bp tighter for the
sovereign at 225bp/235bp.
"Investors seem to be pre-positioning for a year-end
rally," this trader said.
He conceded, though, that liquidity was thin and moves,
therefore, were exaggerated. Perhaps, good proof of that was in
the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index, which is more liquid and
ended unchanged at 131bp/133bp.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com