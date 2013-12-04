SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened as
investors sold off risky assets as fears unfolded that the US
Federal Reserve could soon start
tapering its asset-buying programme.
The concerns follow the release of strong US factory data,
prompting investors to sit on the sidelines to await clearer
signals from the Fed this Friday, when the US employment data is
due to be released.
With the exception of Australia and China, stocks across the
region were in the red. The Hang Seng Index was sinking at
0.62%, while the Nikkei closed down 2.17%.
The soft tone pulled Asian credit spreads wider with the
iTraxx Asia Pacific IG index quoted nearly 3bp out at
134bp/137bp. Compared with the start of 2013, the IG index
stands some 27bp wider, reflecting investors' rising
expectations for a slowdown in Asian economies, particularly in
the region's largest market - China.
The sentiment spilled into IG bonds, which were about
2bp-3bp wider with the Chinese and some Korean names bearing the
brunt.
"It's only just slightly weaker, and that is because of the
pressure from supplies in recent days. Also, the IG bonds were
reacting to swaps rates moving out," said a trader.
It had an impact on Agricultural Bank of China's newly
minted bonds, which were priced at 150bp over US Treasury last
night. The bonds were quoted at 153bp/152bp today, in line with
the widening in Chinese high-grade paper.
High-yield paper is holding up better, having pushed up
three-quarters to a point higher across the asset class.
"Technicals still look very strong on the high-yield side,"
said another trader.
He pointed to the lack of supply in the high-yield markets,
which meant that those looking for yields would have no option,
but turn to the secondary markets to pick up paper.
China property credits, always favourites among investors,
have been in focus. Franshion, for example, has moved up half to
three-quarter point since last week with its 2018s indicating at
around 101.00-101.875 today.
Elsewhere, Thai bonds were broadly unchanged after gapping
out 7bp-10bp yesterday on rumours of a potential army coup.
Fears dissipated today after the navy chief denied the rumours,
leaving Bangkok Bank bonds 1bp-2bp tighter than yesterday.
Thailand's CDS was about 2bp-3bp wider today, as political
tension remains. However, analysts noted that, despite the
escalation in political tension over the weekend, spreads in
Thai banks and corporates had been fairly resilient, widening
only a few basis points. That was attributed to strong onshore
support.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com