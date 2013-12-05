SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets are buckling
slowly under fears that a move by the US Federal Reserve to cut
its bond purchases could come sooner rather than later.
With recent economic numbers in the US showing the economy
is strong and home sales are increasing, investors are afraid
November nonfarm payroll numbers released tomorrow could
surprise to the upside and prompt the Fed to start tapering its
government bond buying program.
The result has been more clients requesting bids for bond
sales and some real money accounts raising cash.
"People got spooked by the rates move and have started
selling some of the more liquid bonds," said one trader in
Singapore. "That is now rubbing off on other credits."
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury has risen 35bp since
October 23. In the beginning that prompted spreads on
investment-grade bonds to tighten. However, starting on Tuesday,
traders said they have seen more and more bid requests
indicating investors are trying to unload their holdings.
"And it is really hard to move stuff at this time of the
year," said the Singapore trader.
Credit default swaps have not moved as strongly. The Asia
ex-Japan iTraxx IG index ended only 2bp wider today, quoted at
136bp/138bp.
But traders said that the derivatives market hardly
expressed the selling pressure as accounts were really trying to
unload bonds to raise cash and take profits.
That effect was more apparent in the new issues. The new
China Merchants Land bond backed by a standby letter of credit
from ICBC (Asia) ended the day quoted to yield 267bp/268bp over
Treasuries, after pricing at a spread of 260bp yesterday. The
new bonds printed by ABC were quoted to yield 158bp/155bp, after
pricing at a 150bp spread on Monday.
The high-yield market, however, seemed to be bucking the
trend. One trader said the lack of supply supported the asset
class and most bonds were slowly gaining. The outperformers were
the 2018s of Franshion Properties, which were last quoted at
101.00/102.00 after trading at par just a week ago.
Yet, even there, traders have started to see more selling
interest and the market has become more of a two-way avenue.
"I think the market will slowdown to a trickle by the end of
next week so we will avoid any serious sell-off, but next year
we will probably go back to grinding tighter," said the
Singapore trader.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com