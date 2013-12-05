SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (IFR) - Asian credit markets are buckling slowly under fears that a move by the US Federal Reserve to cut its bond purchases could come sooner rather than later.

With recent economic numbers in the US showing the economy is strong and home sales are increasing, investors are afraid November nonfarm payroll numbers released tomorrow could surprise to the upside and prompt the Fed to start tapering its government bond buying program.

The result has been more clients requesting bids for bond sales and some real money accounts raising cash.

"People got spooked by the rates move and have started selling some of the more liquid bonds," said one trader in Singapore. "That is now rubbing off on other credits."

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury has risen 35bp since October 23. In the beginning that prompted spreads on investment-grade bonds to tighten. However, starting on Tuesday, traders said they have seen more and more bid requests indicating investors are trying to unload their holdings.

"And it is really hard to move stuff at this time of the year," said the Singapore trader.

Credit default swaps have not moved as strongly. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG index ended only 2bp wider today, quoted at 136bp/138bp.

But traders said that the derivatives market hardly expressed the selling pressure as accounts were really trying to unload bonds to raise cash and take profits.

That effect was more apparent in the new issues. The new China Merchants Land bond backed by a standby letter of credit from ICBC (Asia) ended the day quoted to yield 267bp/268bp over Treasuries, after pricing at a spread of 260bp yesterday. The new bonds printed by ABC were quoted to yield 158bp/155bp, after pricing at a 150bp spread on Monday.

The high-yield market, however, seemed to be bucking the trend. One trader said the lack of supply supported the asset class and most bonds were slowly gaining. The outperformers were the 2018s of Franshion Properties, which were last quoted at 101.00/102.00 after trading at par just a week ago.

Yet, even there, traders have started to see more selling interest and the market has become more of a two-way avenue.

"I think the market will slowdown to a trickle by the end of next week so we will avoid any serious sell-off, but next year we will probably go back to grinding tighter," said the Singapore trader.

Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com