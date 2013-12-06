SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (IFR) - Asian credit markets recovered some
recent losses as accounts squared up positions ahead of
tonight's non-farm payroll numbers in the US.
Bulls were pushing bonds higher and some of the accounts
that had started to short the market reduced positions for fear
that the all-important employment number would surprise on the
downside.
"It is all about being on the right side of the trade," said
a trader in Singapore.
The move helped the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG tighten 1bp to
close at 135bp-137bp, still some 5bp-6bp wider than where it was
last week, but better than yesterday's close.
In cash, most of the movement happened in the more liquid
bonds, especially of Chinese state-owned entities, which have
become the instruments of choice to bet on for the direction of
the market.
As a result, the new 2023s of bellwether Sinopec were
closing at 165bp/162bp, having traded as wide as 168bp earlier
in the week.
New issues were also catching a bid and the new 5-year bond
China Merchants Land printed on Wednesday was closing the day at
260bp, flat to the reoffer spread. The bond had traded as wide
as 270bp yesterday as investors reduced exposure to
emerging-market credits.
Perhaps, part of the feel-good sentiment was attributable to
the better-than-expected fund flow numbers. EM-dedicated bond
funds received USD1.52bn in new money during the week ended
December 4, according to EPFR
In a research note, ING noted that this was the first net
inflow since the USD570m received in the week of September 25
and the highest amount that went into EM-dedicated bond funds
since May.
New issues printed last night had an assist from the better
sentiment and the new 3-year bonds of China State Shipbuilding
Corp tightened about 2bp to close quoted at 253bp/250bp over the
2-year US Treasury.
The new USD800m 5-year bonds of Baosteel also ended tighter,
quoted at 242bp/239bp, versus a reoffer spread of 245bp.
The best performer of this week's new issues, however, has
been Pacnet. The 5-year USD350m 9% bonds closed at 102.25 having
priced at par on Wednesday.
Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com