SINGAPORE, March 26 (IFR) - Risk sentiment was on the rise today in the Asian financial markets on hopes that China could be moving to stimulate its slowing economy. Regional stocks were flat to higher, with the Nikkei ending 0.3% higher and the Hang Seng closing up 0.7%.

The positive tone spilled into the credit markets, with the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx IG Index tightening about 2bp to 130bp/132bp. China's 5-year CDS narrowed 4bp to 95bp/97bp, rebounding from yesterday's marginal widening.

Retail interest returned to the markets, keeping high-yield traders glued to the screens. China property high-yield paper moved half a point to 1 point higher as the sector bounced back from losses over the last few days.

"We are seeing mostly buying from retail, which is coming in late," said one trader. "The real-money accounts are being selective, so they are not in property bonds in full force. The institutional investors are rebalancing their portfolios and seem to be more focused on Chinese industrials."

The pick-up in China property paper benefited BB rated names. Evergrande 2015s were holding up at 104.25/104.875.

Cogard bonds were a major beneficiary after tumbling over the last few days on news that its chief financial officer resigned following disappointing financial results.

Its 2023s had tumbled to a cash price of as low as 90.00 in the last three days, while its 2021s slipped to 91. However, both bonds recouped some of the losses and were quoted at 94.00 and 95.00, respectively, today.

Times Property's new 2019s were quoted at 98.5/99.5, back to reoffer price of 99.278.

Meanwhile, CCB Asia's newly minted 2017s tightened slightly to 200bp/197bp after being priced at 205.7bp over US Treasuries.

In the trading of high-grade cash bonds, bidding interest in newly issued Indian paper remained healthy.

Exim Bank India 2019s were indicated at 214bp/211bp, inside the 220bp at which it priced. IDBI's 2019s tightened sharply to 323bp/313bp from the reoffer spread of 350bp.

