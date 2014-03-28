HONG KONG, March 28 (IFR) - Sentiment towards emerging markets improved on Friday, driving investors to buy bonds out of Asia, particularly from India and Indonesia.

The yield on State Bank of India's 2017s tightened as much as 50bp since Monday, moving spreads to near the tightest level of the year, according to a Singapore trader.

The bullish moves come as the Indian rupee rose to an eight-month high of 60.18 and the benchmark Sensex hovered near a record reached Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India also provided some relief for state-owned banks after it extended the deadline to implement Basel III by a year to March 31, 2019 amid concerns that rising bad loans would stress the banking sector.

"We've seen better buying for Indian names among Asian investors," said the trader. "Generally sentiment is good and people are waiting for the election results which are expected to be positive."

India's parliamentary elections will begin on April 7.

Bullish appetite for Indonesia's sovereign debt, meanwhile, pushed the country's long-term government bonds to a record high on Friday after the 2044s rose to 109.25. The bonds priced at 98.734 on January 7.

Investors have been steadily buying the sovereign's debt in the past week, but they received a further boost from stronger support overnight in Latin America, said another trader.

Buyers also continued to chase Citic Pacific's bonds after parent Citic Group agreed to inject its main operating arm into the Hong Kong-listed subsidiary. Citic's newest perpetuals and senior 2023s were both up a point.

South Korea is expected to announce a list of mandated banks for a sovereign bond next week. The September 2023s traded 1bp wider to 57bp.

The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was trading at 129bp/131bp, relatively unchanged from yesterday's close.

