SINGAPORE, April 3 (IFR) - Market sentiment softened towards
the end of today as investors started to discount the impact
that a mini-stimulus programme unveiled in China would have on
the economy.
China yesterday announced a package of measures to shore up
the economy and create jobs to help meet the Beijing
government's 7.5% growth target for this year.
After an initial positive response, analysts have begun to
assess that the programme will have less of an impact than
expected to stimulate the Asia's largest economy. That saw
sentiment sink and Chinese stocks begin to slide.
Come late afternoon, Chinese shares had slipped 0.7%.
China's 5-year CDS crept 0.5bp wider, while the iTraxx IG Asia
Index pushed out further to 125bp/128bp from 121bp/122bp in the
morning.
"The markets in Asia are now driven by China headlines and
data," said one credit analyst. "While US data and headlines are
still important, I think for this year, it will be China that
will have more impact on the regional credit markets."
In cash bonds, dominating activities were Sinopec's jumbo
USD5bn multi-tranche bond and Siam Commercial Bank's USD750m
bond priced yesterday.
The short-dated tranches outperformed the longer-dated ones
in the secondary markets in the morning, tightening some 9bp,
while the 5-year and 10-year pieces narrowed only 1bp-2bp.
In the late afternoon, the 3-year floating-rate note was at
72bp/62bp over Libor, inside reoffer spread of 78bp, the 3-year
fixed-rate tranche was 5bp tighter from reoffer spread, the
5-year fixed was about 4bp wider, while the 10-year fixed was
about 3bp wider.
Traders expect Sinopec bonds to trade better in the US
trading sessions. US investors had piled into the deal,
accounting for the bulk of each tranche, relative to Asian
investors, which bought smaller portions.
"US investors are finding Sinopec bonds cheap, and they are
seeing great value in picking up the bonds," said the analyst.
"They are more familiar with oil credits and the AA rated
Sinopec is offering value over similarly rated oil companies in
the US."
Siam Commercial Bank's rarity value supported its
performance in the secondary markets. The 5-year bonds, priced
at 180bp over US Treasuries, were rallying at 174bp/172bp.
