HONG KONG, June 17 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly softer today amid caution ahead of the US FOMC meeting tomorrow.

The sovereign segment was weaker with bonds from Indonesia and India suffering the most, while those of the Philippines were little changed. Korea names were better offered though GS Caltex held on to 99.93/100.10 today from 99.96 yesterday, meaning around T+127bp now, still better than T+135bp at launch.

With the Indonesian rupiah was near recent lows at around the level in early March, the bearish sentiment hurt bonds from the country. Indonesian sovereign 2044s fell to 114.15/114.525 this afternoon from 115.09 yesterday. Pertamina 2044s were down to 97.87/98.41 today from 99.215 yesterday.

Indian company Bharti Airtel's 2024s were quoted at 103.007/103.658 today from 103.821 yesterday. That meant around 240bp over 10-year Treasuries today, or loss of the 20bp or so gained in the past week, but still tighter from 270bp at launch.

Investment-grade and high-yield bonds from China were mixed, though the market faced huge supply out of the pipeline.

The most uplifting news from Greater China was the shining performance of Far East Horizon, which last night priced a USD200m non-call 3 perp at 5.55%, a hefty 45bp tightening from initial guidance of 6% area, after garnering USD5.9bn of orders. The bonds shot up to 100.50/101.25 today.

Sinopec 2017s and 2024s were both 11-12 cents lower, quoted at 99.957/100.159 and 103.096/103.519 yesterday, respectively.

Country Garden's 2021s stayed firm at 95.257/95.975 from around 95.677 yesterday. Wanda 2018s were stable at 100.824/101.137 from 100.89 yesterday on broader positive sentiment.

