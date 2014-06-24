SINGAPORE, June 24 (IFR) - Asian financial markets stayed firm today, while equities edged higher and credits crept tighter.

Japanese stocks ended broadly flat, while Korean stocks climbed over 1% and the Hang Seng Index edged up 0.3%. The iTraxx Asia IG index pushed in 1bp to 97bp/99bp, nearly 8bp tighter since a week earlier.

Sentiment is still positive. Asian markets have had the support of better-than-expected PMI data for China. The HSBC Flash June PMI rose to 50.8 for the first increase in six months.

Analysts are also confident that spreads can be compressed further, even though credit spreads have dropped to post-global financial crisis tights. Amid this scenario, Asia high-grade corporate credits and high-yield property paper still provided value, said one credit analyst.

"The credit markets today are just slowly grinding tighter. There is no impetus or push for any major movements," said a Singapore-based trader. "There are some geo-political hot spots, which can prove to be problematic, but, as of now, we are just sitting tight."

The positive mood provided a good backdrop for new bonds. Sri Lankan Airlines priced its 2019s yesterday at par, but demand proved robust, pushing the paper up 1 point this morning.

Korea Gas was thought to have priced its 12-year bonds too tightly at 92.5bp over 10-year Treasuries, but the critics were proven wrong as the bonds gained to 84bp/83bp in the secondary market today.

Krung Thai Bank's Tier 2 issue was also in demand, tightening 2bp to 331bp over 5-year US Treasuries from yesterday. The bonds were priced at 353.3 last week.

The overall risk-on sentiments also buoyed China Hongqiao's 2017s, which were quoted at 102.25, up slightly from yesterday's 102 and from Friday's 101.5.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com