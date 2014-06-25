HONG KONG, June 25 (IFR) - Asian credits weakened across the board as the market corrected from a rally yesterday triggered by better-than-expected PMI data from China.

Bonds from Korea and China lost the most in the high-grade sector, while credits from Thailand and India were slightly down. Malaysian bonds were stable.

Indonesian names mostly held on to previous levels as sentiment towards the country improved a bit. Indonesian property developer Pakuwon Jati seized the window to launch a USD168m 5-year non-call 3 deal with a 7.125% yield. The current pricing level is 50bp lower than an initial guidance calling for a yield in the area of 7.625% this morning.

Indonesian sovereign 2044s were stuck in a narrow range at around 114.317/114.775 from 114.588 yesterday. Pertamina 2044s were firmer at 98.275/99.00 today from 98.15 yesterday.

Indian company Bharti Airtel's 2024s were a tad softer at 103.729/104.321 today from 103.98 yesterday, but that was still 5bp tighter than a week ago.

Investment-grade and high-yield bonds from China widened by around 2bp-5bp as investors booked profits. Some buyers were making room in their portfolios for new issues.

Among other credits, Greenland Holding Group brought the first guaranteed bond under China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange's revised cross-border guarantee policy, which took effect on June 1. The dual-tranche bonds had already gathered USD2.5bn in orders by early afternoon.

Newly priced China Construction Bank (Asia)'s USD400m 5-year bonds were 10bp tighter, after pricing to yield 160bp over 5-year US Treasuries.

Sinopec 2017s and 2024s were both 3-5 cents lower, quoted at 99.998/100.243 and 103.517/103.90 yesterday, respectively.

Country Garden's 2021s inched up to 96.517/97.278. Wanda 2018s shed around 10 cents to 100.892/101.307 from 101.20 yesterday.

nethelie.wong@thomsonreuters.com